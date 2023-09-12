Breaking News: Jets’ Robert Saleh Reveals Potential Achilles Injury to Aaron Rodgers – Troubling Update

The New York Jets Secure Thrilling Victory Despite Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

The New York Jets emerged triumphant in a nail-biting match against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. However, this victory came at a cost – quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustained an ankle injury early in the game. Jets' head coach Robert Saleh revealed that there are concerns it may be an Achilles injury, but the team is awaiting confirmation through an MRI scheduled for Tuesday.

Following the game, Saleh admitted to reporters that the prognosis is not promising, requesting prayers for Rodgers. He also announced that Zach Wilson, the Jets' drafted franchise player from BYU in 2021, would take over as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season if the MRI confirms their suspicions. Wilson faced challenges in his second year, leading to him being benched on two occasions.

Saleh commended Wilson for stepping up in an emergency situation and praised his ability to lead the team. Wilson's crucial contribution came when he converted Josh Allen's interception into a game-tying touchdown, connecting with Garrett Wilson in an impressive end zone catch. The game was ultimately forced into overtime, where Xavier Gipson, an undrafted return specialist, sealed the win for the Jets with a 65-yard touchdown return.

Despite the sweet taste of victory, Saleh acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the triumph, given Rodgers' unfortunate injury. Rodgers had expressed his desire to play for a different team after leaving the Green Bay Packers, and the Jets accommodated this request through negotiations. For the first time in his illustrious career, Rodgers found himself in a new environment, ready to meet the high expectations set by the Jets' Super Bowl roster. Saleh, along with the rest of the team, has been amazed by Rodgers' talent on display, as showcased on HBO's 'Hard Knocks.' However, in the unpredictable world of football, injuries remain a constant reminder of the fragility of the sport.

While Saleh emphasized his concern for Rodgers, he also expressed that this loss deeply affected him personally. The Jets' coach lamented the fact that Rodgers' season was cut short after just four plays, highlighting the emotional toll this injury takes on the quarterback.

Written by Scott Thompson, sports writer for Fox News Digital.

