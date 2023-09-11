Brave Friend Tragically Loses Life While Attempting Snake Rescue

A tragic incident occurred at Koumala State School in Queensland, Australia during a celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary. Two men were present when a snake wrapped itself around one man’s leg. In an attempt to remove the snake, the other man was bitten on the arm, resulting in a fatal outcome. The incident was reported by 9News and The Guardian .



Despite the quick response from bystanders and the Queensland Ambulance Service, the bitten man, aged 69, unfortunately passed away. CPR and the use of a defibrillator were attempted for over 30 minutes. The other man, also in his 60s, was taken to the hospital and released the following day. It is unclear what type of snake was involved, but authorities suspect it was the venomous eastern brown snake. The incident has caused shockwaves in the local rural community, as reported by ABC.net. (Read more Australia stories.)