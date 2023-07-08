Brandon Moreno: Un jugador fundamental en la expansión de la UFC en México

Before a fight in November, U.S. Integrity, a sports betting monitoring company, was alerted to significant odds changes involving a fighter that Krause had worked with. The fighter, Darrick Minner, lost by technical knockout and it was later discovered that he had an undisclosed injury before the fight. The UFC reviewed the situation and ultimately threatened to expel fighters from events if they continued training with Krause. Multiple agencies, including U.S. Integrity and the Nevada State Athletic Commission, are still investigating. Krause did not respond to a request for comment.

Following Krause’s dismissal, Moreno began training with Sayif Saud after their manager, House, arranged a practice in Las Vegas. Saud and Moreno instantly connected, the fighter revealed, amidst the stress of the situation. Moreno retained Saud’s services after his victory over Figueiredo and trained with him in Dallas before UFC 290. If Moreno wins, White said he expects his popularity to increase, further benefiting the UFC’s reach in Mexico.

In September, near Mexico’s Independence Day, Grasso’s rematch against Shevchenko will be the main event on a card in Las Vegas filled with Hispanic fighters. In October, the UFC plans to open a Performance Institute in Mexico City, similar to the facilities it already has in Las Vegas and China, to become a central location for potential fighters in Latin America. A victory on Saturday, Moreno assured, would demonstrate that the company should continue investing in the region.

“It’s a statement to the UFC that says something like, ‘Hey, I’m winning my fights and I can represent my country,'” Moreno said. “Let’s have a pay-per-view event there and put trust in me and the fans that we can go there and put on a great show for everyone.”

Emmanuel Morgan covers sports, primarily the NFL. Previously, he worked for the Los Angeles Times, where he covered the two local NFL franchises and wrote articles about players, staff, and on-field trends.