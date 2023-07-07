Brain Cancer Claims the Life of Siena Lacrosse Alum Colin Clive at 31

Colin Clive, the former star of Siena men’s lacrosse, passed away on Monday at the age of 31 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Tragically, he also experienced the loss of both his parents within five days of each other in 2021.

A standout player for the Saints from 2011 to 2014, Clive holds the fifth spot in the program’s history with 115 goals. As a freshman, he played a vital role in Siena’s victories in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championships in 2011 and 2014, and he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2011 MAAC Tournament.

Diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 26 in 2018, Clive approached his illness with unwavering determination. His close friend and Siena teammate, Kenny Carpenter, described Clive’s mindset, saying, “He was determined to beat it and refused to let it hinder his life. While he needed support, he had an incredible network of family, including teammates, friends, and the local community, who rallied around him during those difficult times.”

During his battle with cancer, Clive faced further heartache as his mother, aged 65, passed away due to complications from pneumonia on January 12, 2021. Tragically, his father, David, suffered a heart attack and died just six days later at the age of 70.

Carpenter, who became friends with Clive in high school, organized a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Clive’s medical expenses and long-term care. They successfully raised over $844,000, with any remaining funds to be donated to the National Brain Tumor Society.

Despite his challenging circumstances, Clive never asked the question, “Why me?” according to Carpenter. He always showed immense selflessness, constantly putting others’ well-being ahead of his own. Carpenter fondly remembered Clive’s habit of redirecting concern, saying, “If you asked Colin how he was feeling, he would immediately turn the focus onto you and ask how you were doing. He was truly extraordinary in his selflessness.”

Clive’s father, who hailed from Birmingham, England, had a professional career in soccer. However, growing up on Long Island, Clive chose to pursue lacrosse, a sport he fell in love with in the lacrosse-loving region.

After selecting Siena, Clive became an integral part of the team that won the 2011 MAAC championship. Scoring eight goals during the tournament, he dedicated his MVP award to his mother, presenting her with the plaque as a Mother’s Day gift.

Former Siena coach Brian Brecht described Clive as a tremendous presence, highlighting his big smile and infectious energy. When Brecht left for Rutgers, Clive played his last three years under coach John Svec, leaving a lasting impression with his loyalty and resilience.

Colin Clive’s journey touched the lives of many, including Zach Triner, who played lacrosse alongside him at Siena. Although they lost touch over the years, Triner observed Clive’s progress through mutual friends and expressed heartfelt sadness at his passing. Triner stated, “Colin’s journey was heartbreaking. He was a genuinely kind person who made connections with everyone. This situation is a reminder of why bad things happen to good people. Colin’s strength and character taught us how to navigate through challenging times.”

Visitation hours for Colin Clive will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Massapequa Funeral Home, with a service taking place at 7 p.m. As a tribute, Clive’s casket will be adorned with a Siena lacrosse jersey.

