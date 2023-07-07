Boy Abunda reveals Bimby Aquino’s ‘exploratory meeting’ with Cornerstone Entertainment

Boy Abunda clarified that the recent meeting he and Bimby Aquino had with talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment was an exploratory meeting to discuss the possibilities of Bimby entering show business. The meeting sparked speculation among netizens about Bimby signing a contract with the talent management. However, Abunda revealed during his show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” that it was simply a dinner meeting where they explored the potential opportunities for Bimby’s career in the industry. Abunda also mentioned that Bimby’s mom, Kris Aquino, gave her consent for the meeting. Abunda assured the public that he, as Bimby’s guardian, would provide updates on any developments in Bimby’s showbiz journey. Bimby later flew back to the US with his older brother Josh to be with their mom.

