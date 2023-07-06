Bourbon Spotted by Drew Storen amidst the Field of Dreams Cornfields

Drew Storen, the former Major League Baseball player, had a unique perspective on his career. He saw playing in the majors as a privilege and not a right, understanding the importance of engaging with the media and being honest, win or lose. This approach to media relations could have potentially led Storen to a career in television or a front-office role. However, he embarked on a different path: the bourbon business. But not just any bourbon, he decided to create “Field of Dreams” bourbon.

Storen, along with his former Washington Nationals teammate Tyler Clippard and childhood friend Andy Keller, visited a bourbon bar in San Francisco in 2018, where the idea for creating their own bourbon brand was sparked. Storen purchased a book titled “The Best Bourbon You’ll Never Taste” on the recommendation of the bar owner. At the time, Storen was recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he had recently become a father.

Baseball had always been Storen’s passion. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2007 but chose to attend Stanford instead. In the 2009 draft, the Nationals selected him as their second pick, right after Stephen Strasburg. Storen and Strasburg became friends during the Arizona Fall League that year. Storen recalls being in awe of Strasburg’s talent and realizing that he had been drafted just nine picks after him.

Storen made it to the majors before Strasburg and became the Nationals’ closer. He also became Strasburg’s unofficial spokesperson since Strasburg didn’t enjoy speaking with the media. Storen had a successful first full season in 2011 with 43 saves but faced setbacks due to injuries and a heartbreaking loss in the postseason.

The Nationals’ decision to sign Rafael Soriano as their closer without proper communication frustrated Storen, and he eventually found himself in a middle relief role. Despite struggling and a broken thumb, Storen made a comeback in 2015 when he regained his closer role. However, a trade for Jonathan Papelbon turned out to be disastrous for both players and the team.

After being traded to different teams and undergoing Tommy John surgery, Storen knew his baseball career was over. He came up with the idea to create “Field of Dreams” bourbon, using the corn grown in the iconic cornfield from the 1989 movie. Storen and Clippard invested in the idea, leading to the release of the first batch of Field of Dreams Bourbon in May. The response has been tremendous, with people lining up to purchase the bourbon. Storen also had the opportunity to play catch with his father and oldest son on the famous field.

Storen is thrilled with the success and fulfillment he has found in combining his two passions. He considers it a great accomplishment to do something he loves and share it with others.

