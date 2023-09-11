Boosting SEO Ranking: UAW-Detroit 3 Bargaining Update – Union Adjusts Pay Raise Requests

During the past week, there have been promising signs of progress in the negotiations between the union and automakers, although there are still significant gaps to overcome.

Ford Motor Co. has made improvements to its initial offer by increasing the wage gain from 15 percent to 16 percent. Additionally, they have reduced the time it takes for new hires to reach top wages from six years to five.

General Motors has responded to the union with a counteroffer over the weekend, while Stellantis plans to present their counteroffer on Monday.

In an email to employees on Monday, Tobin Williams, Stellantis’ senior vice president of human resources in North America, expressed optimism about the progress made so far. Williams stated, “We are on a positive path and remain dedicated to reaching a tentative agreement without any work stoppage that would have a negative impact on our employees and customers.” Williams also mentioned that subcommittees have reached tentative agreements on crucial matters, including health and safety.

Stellantis initially offered a 14.5 percent wage gain, which was criticized as “deeply inadequate” by Fain in a Facebook livestream.

Despite the lack of response for over a month, Fain stated on Monday, “We are ready to negotiate in Detroit 24/7, just as we have been for the past seven weeks since we presented our members’ demands. When the CEOs are ready to make a substantial offer, we will be there, day or night. It is unfortunate that the companies have waited until the last minute to prioritize the needs of 150,000 autoworkers, along with our families and communities.”