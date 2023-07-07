Booksellers mourn the loss of Claudia Mason

Claudia Mason, my mother who passed away at the age of 71, lived a life filled with creativity and a deep love for writing.

After graduating in 1973, she moved to London and took up the role of manager at the Zwemmers Oxford University Press bookshop on Charing Cross Road, despite having little experience in retail or management. Her passion for literature and art drove her to excel in this role.

During this time, Claudia and her soon-to-be husband, David Mason, embarked on a journey of living on a sailing barge on the Thames, followed by a more seaworthy yacht. These experiences introduced them to a community of like-minded houseboat dwellers. They joined the Residential Boat Owners Association (RBOA) and fought for the rights of boat dwellers, staging protests on the river.

In 1975, Claudia and David got married. When Claudia became pregnant in 1979, she left Zwemmers and pursued a career as a freelance signwriter. She showcased her creativity by painting massive banners, including ones for the prestigious Tate gallery, within the confines of our small boat. Her artistic talents extended to drawing, wood carving, gardening, and home decoration. Additionally, she was an exceptional cook, able to create unforgettable meals even in a tiny galley kitchen.

Claudia and David Mason running ‘jumping on board’ exercises for their children, Laura and Helen

Born in Kingston-upon-Thames, Claudia was the daughter of Barbara (nee Alston), who worked as a librarian at the BBC until her marriage, and Cedric Bowers, an industrial photographer. She attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart school in Epsom, Surrey, and later Durham University, where she met David.

