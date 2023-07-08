Blind Date Surprise: She Disappeared to the Bathroom with her Belongings, Leaving Me Surprised | Life and Style

What were your expectations for the evening? A delightful night filled with engaging conversations and delicious food.

First impressions of each other? Kind and easy to converse with.

Topics of conversation? We discussed game shows like Deal Or No Deal, books, poetry, and even shared our preferences on which game show we would love to participate in.

Most awkward moment? There was a slight awkwardness when Kajol went to the toilet with all her belongings, and I mistakenly thought she was trying to leave.

Table manners? Our table manners were incredibly amusing as we both managed to drop our tacos everywhere.

What stood out the most about Kajol? Her strong determination and drive.

Would you introduce Kajol to your friends? Absolutely!

Summarize Kajol in three words. Intelligent, confident, humorous.

What do you think Kajol’s impression of you was? I believe she found me a bit peculiar. I arrived with a large bag of belongings, my phone had died, and I had spent three hours waiting at King’s Cross for the date.

Did you continue the evening elsewhere? No, we almost decided to grab a drink, but Kajol had to catch her train back to Brighton.

And… did you share a kiss? No.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be? Perhaps I would have reconsidered bringing that enormous bag along.

Rating for the date? 8 out of 10.

Would you meet again? Definitely.

Kajol’s thoughts on Max:

What were you hoping for? I was hoping to meet someone who would finally appreciate my terrible jokes and be up for a weekday drinking session.

First impressions? Max was surprisingly relaxed about my late arrival to the blind date. Plus, his adorable jacket caught my attention.

Topics of conversation? We had an engaging discussion on poetry, music, game shows like Deal Or No Deal, books, our preferences between mountains and the sea, Total Wipeout, his band, writing, the Otley Run, hypothetically dating only 37-year-olds, and how neither of us had prior experience with blind dates.

Most awkward moment? Max didn’t understand the term “sideman,” but we quickly cleared up the confusion.

Table manners? Max and I shared our food, which I considered a positive trait.

Best thing about Max? He is incredibly relaxed and considerate.

Would you introduce Max to your friends? Absolutely, without a doubt.

Describe Max in three words. Funny, interesting, and kind.

What do you think Max’s impression of you was? He probably thought I talk too much.

Did the evening continue elsewhere? No, I had to catch a train back to Brighton.

And… did you share a kiss? No.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be? I would have chosen the corn cake instead of the chocolate and mole tart.

Rating for the date? 8 out of 10.

Would you meet again? Definitely.

Max and Kajol had their date at Casa Pastor in London N1.

