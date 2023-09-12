Blazing Victory: Rangers Crush Blue Jays 10-4 in Electrifying Series Opener

TORONTO – The Texas Rangers dominated the Toronto Blue Jays with a 10-4 victory on Monday night, snapping the Blue Jays’ three-game winning streak and inching closer in the American League wild-card race.

Evan Carter added a solo home run for Texas, while pitcher Dane Dunning (10-6) delivered an impressive performance, throwing six-plus innings. The Rangers’ win in the first game of this four-game series at Rogers Centre cut the Blue Jays’ lead over them to just half a game.

The victory also allowed the Rangers to temporarily tie with the Seattle Mariners for the third and final AL wild-card spot. In another game later that day, the Mariners were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Angels.

Cavan Biggio managed a solo home run in the ninth inning for the Blue Jays, who have now lost three out of their last 11 games. The Rangers, with 11 hits compared to the Blue Jays’ 7, extended their winning streak to three games.

Texas took an early lead in the second inning in a unique manner. With Cavan Biggio playing far off the bag at third base, Mitch Garver took a big lead down the third-base line. Bassitt, the Blue Jays’ starter, left the mound to chase him back to the base, resulting in a balk. Garver took advantage of this and made it safely home.

Davis Schneider kick-started Toronto’s two-run inning in the bottom half with a one-out single. He later scored on an Alejandro Kirk single, while George Springer brought in Cavan Biggio. However, Bo Bichette’s fly out left the bases loaded and ended the inning.

Carter tied the game in the third with his first career home run, a powerful solo shot.

The Blue Jays’ defense shone at several moments, with Biggio delivering a highlight play in the fifth inning. He made a diving tag on Josh H. Smith at third base before throwing the ball across the diamond, just in time to get Marcus Semien out at first base by a narrow margin.

Carter, who reached on a single, advanced to second base on the play. He later scored on a Corey Seager single, allowing the Rangers to regain the lead.

In the Toronto half, Kevin Kiermaier started with a double but was thrown out at home plate by Carter when attempting to score on a Springer single. The Blue Jays challenged the call, but it was upheld.





Texas chased Bassitt out of the game in the sixth inning after consecutive one-out singles. Bassitt threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score before being replaced after Heim’s RBI double.

Toronto scored a run, but the Rangers pulled away in the seventh inning. Heim came through with a grand slam, the third of his career, after battling against left-hander Genesis Cabrera with a full count.