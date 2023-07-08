Blank Slate Coffee: Distancing Ourselves from Blank Street

Ashley Jaffe, the owner of Blank Slate Coffee + Kitchen in Manhattan, began receiving confusing messages in 2021. Friends and customers would congratulate her on opening new locations of her cafe, even though she hadn’t. It turned out that Blank Street, a venture capital-backed coffee chain, was rapidly expanding across New York City, causing mix-ups and confusion.

Blank Street opened near Blank Slate’s cafe, and customers tried to use Blank Street’s app and requested catering from their trucks. It felt like owning a cafe called “Starbooks” when everyone knows Starbucks. The situation led to a legal exchange between the two businesses until they reached a resolution. Ms. Jaffe and her husband renamed their shop Slate Cafe to differentiate themselves from Blank Street and avoid any unintentional association with the much larger brand.

Ms. Jaffe was concerned that Blank Street’s notoriety could harm her business. She overheard people complaining about Blank Street outside her cafe and even had suppliers express their unwillingness to do business with them. In October 2021, Blank Slate’s lawyers sent Blank Street a cease-and-desist letter, claiming intellectual property infringement. Blank Street denied the infringement and stated that any similarity with their brand was coincidental.

Blank Street’s expansion highlighted the ongoing competition between small coffee businesses and large chains in the city. Similar to how Starbucks dominated in the past, Blank Street has become a saturated and somewhat disliked brand. Other coffee shops with similar names also sought to distance themselves from Blank Street. For example, Blank Coffee in London opposed the registration of Blank Street Coffee’s trademark in Britain.

Continuing legal action against Blank Street would have been costly, so Ms. Jaffe sought the help of a branding agency to suggest cosmetic changes and a new name. The newly named Slate Cafe underwent changes to its logo and interior accents. The name change made sense given the abundance of similar-sounding cafes in the area, and customers supported the decision.

Customers, like Jacob Baskes and Rachel Engel, saw Slate Cafe as different from Blank Street. They appreciated the personal touch of a smaller, family-owned business over the efficiency of a venture-capital-coffee chain. Ms. Engel also observed a shift in New York coffee shops, with a focus on quick service rather than community spaces.

While most customers barely noticed the changes, Slate Cafe added a message in the footer of their emails to inform readers of their new name. Overall, the rebranding aimed to distinguish Slate Cafe from Blank Street and strengthen its unique identity in the competitive coffee industry.

