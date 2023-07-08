BlackRock Challenges SEC in Bitcoin ETF Battle within Cryptofinance

Welcome to the latest edition of the FT Cryptofinance newsletter! Today, we’ll be taking a closer look at the recent surge of spot bitcoin ETF applications filed with the US securities regulator, which has caused quite a stir in the crypto industry.

It’s truly fascinating to witness the excitement generated by the filing process for these exchange traded funds. Some of America’s largest money managers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, WisdomTree, VanEck, and Invesco, have all jumped on board, signaling a significant interest in spot bitcoin ETFs.

Why has the prospect of a spot crypto ETF listed in the US garnered so much attention? Well, the answer lies in the potential benefits it offers. Trading bitcoin can be costly, and there are concerns surrounding storage and regulatory uncertainty. However, a spot bitcoin ETF would align the digital currency with mainstream assets, enabling asset managers to back crypto in a cost-effective and regulated manner. This is a far more attractive option than directly purchasing bitcoin from unregulated crypto exchanges, many of which have faced scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, aptly summarized the situation by stating that transacting with bitcoin is currently expensive and difficult to exit. He expressed hope that regulators would view these ETF applications as a means to democratize crypto.

Historically, the SEC has rejected numerous ETF applications due to concerns about investor protection and potential fraud or manipulation in the underlying bitcoin market. However, the recent involvement of BlackRock and other reputable institutions indicates a growing pressure for approval and recognizes the increasing legitimacy of bitcoin. In fact, back in 2017, Fink famously referred to bitcoin as “an index of money laundering.” Now, he sees it as an opportunity.

What’s particularly notable about the recent applications is that all the major players, including BlackRock, have named Coinbase as their preferred exchange and custodian for their crypto assets. Coinbase has established surveillance-sharing agreements with regulated entities, such as CBOE and Nasdaq, to address the SEC’s concerns. This endorsement has actually driven Coinbase’s shares to increase by 11% this week.

However, Coinbase itself is currently facing a lawsuit from the SEC for operating an unregistered exchange. So, the question arises: can the SEC simultaneously sue Coinbase while allowing it to play a crucial role in overseeing bitcoin ETFs? Initially, it seems unlikely, as the SEC has previously referred to Coinbase as an unregulated market player. However, Fink’s comments alter the calculus. If Coinbase’s involvement proves to be a significant obstacle for the regulator, BlackRock and others may simply replace Coinbase with another surveillance provider or custodian in the future to gain regulatory approval.

Ultimately, the SEC’s decision, expected by mid-August, carries immense weight. BlackRock’s application highlights that Coinbase has accounted for a significant portion of dollar-to-bitcoin trading in the US market this year. The challenge lies in finding a trusted custodian and exchange to fill Coinbase’s shoes, should it be deemed unsuitable.

Here are some other notable highlights from the week:

– The Winklevoss twins, owners of crypto exchange Gemini, are embroiled in a billion-dollar dispute with Digital Currency Group over the collapse of its crypto lender, Genesis. They have accused DCG of fraudulent behavior and issued an ultimatum to its CEO, Barry Silbert, demanding repayment or facing legal action.

– Daniel Friedberg, FTX’s top lawyer, finds himself entangled in a legal battle. The new managers of FTX have accused Friedberg of participating in a wide-ranging con game, complicating his role of managing the exchange’s legal issues.

– Several senior executives are departing from Binance, including Patrick Hillmann, the Chief Strategy Officer, who’s looking for new challenges.

– The collapse of Globix, a crypto trading group, has implicated members of Gibraltar’s political and legal elite.

And finally, this week’s soundbite comes from Larry Fink, the Billionaire CEO of BlackRock, who has undergone a significant change of heart regarding crypto’s potential for democratization. His updated perspective emphasizes the tokenization of assets and securities, suggesting that bitcoin could revolutionize finance by providing investors with fractional ownership and reducing the cost of investing.

Crypto volumes have experienced a decline in the last quarter, reaching the lowest levels seen since 2020, according to data from Kaiko.

