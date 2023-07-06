Blackfeet Create Historical Moment by Restoring Buffalo

The Blackfeet Nation initiated a historic effort to restore a free-ranging bison herd on tribal land by releasing dozens of wild bison last week. This achievement represents a significant milestone for the four tribes of the Blackfoot Confederacy and the wildlife conservationists who supported their cause. Notably, this is the first instance where a tribe has released wild bison that will likely roam on large nearby portions of federal public land.

Beyond ecological restoration, the bison release holds profound cultural significance for those involved in the project. It is an opportunity to acknowledge and address the legacy of the Indigenous people who have relied on bison for thousands of years. Cristina Mormorunni, the director of the nonprofit Indigenous Led, believes that the return of free-roaming buffalo is a path to healing, truth, and reconciliation for the United States.

On June 26, 49 bison were released onto tribal land near Chief Mountain, a sacred site for the Blackfeet Nation. The video footage of the buffalo charging out of the corral gate in a single-file line after an absence of over 140 years is a momentous sight.

These buffalo are descendants of bison trapped on Blackfeet land in 1873 by Samuel Walking Coyote, a member of the Pend d’Oreille tribe. These bison were then sold to Michel Pablo and Charles Allard, who established the country’s largest conservation herd in the late 19th century. In 1907, some of the animals were sold to the Canadian government and released into Elk Island National Park in Alberta.

In 2016, 87 bison calves were transferred from Elk Island back to the Blackfeet, enabling them to create a conservation herd with the ultimate goal of reintroducing free-ranging bison to their original habitat. The Wildlife Conservation Society played a significant role in funding the transfer and supporting the restoration.

Ervin Carlson, the director of the Blackfeet Buffalo Program, described the release as a momentous occasion for their people. The Blackfeet have a deep connection to bison that stretches back thousands of years. Releasing the herd at Nínaiistáko, near the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, is a convergence of Indigenous and Western conservation approaches, where ecological and cultural rights can flourish.

The decimation of wild bison populations since the 19th century has had a devastating impact on Indigenous communities, representing a loss of cultural heritage and sustenance. Tribes like the Blackfeet relied on buffalo for food, clothing, tools, and spiritual practices. The disappearance of these animals threatened the very survival of Indigenous communities.

Today, there are fewer than 400,000 bison in the United States, the majority of which are held in captivity as livestock. The genetic makeup of many of these bison includes traits from beef cattle due to breeding efforts aimed at reducing their unruliness while retaining their resilience to harsh winters.

Conservationists recognize bison as a keystone species that plays a vital role in maintaining grassland health and biodiversity through their grazing and wallowing behaviors. However, their absence from the landscape has made it challenging to fully understand their ecological impact.

The release of the new bison herd provides ecologists with an opportunity to study the effects of bison on the ecosystem, similar to the Yellowstone National Park wolf restoration in 1995. The reintroduction of gray wolves in Yellowstone helped restore balance by thinning out elk populations, leading to the recovery of plant species and an increase in beaver numbers.

Restoring wild bison populations is a complex task due to logistical challenges and political opposition. Buffalo rely on vast amounts of space to roam, yet much of their natural habitat has been lost to human development or is currently used for cattle grazing. The livestock industry fiercely opposes the expansion of wild bison due to concerns about brucellosis, a bacterial disease that affects both bison and domestic cattle.

While many tribes have established conservation herds on reservation land, the size of today’s reservations pales in comparison to the historic hunting grounds. Moreover, the Dawes Act of 1887 resulted in the transfer of tribal land to individuals, fragmenting land ownership and hindering restoration efforts.

The Blackfeet Nation benefits from certain advantages in their bison restoration efforts. As a federally recognized tribe with sovereignty, they have more autonomy to navigate the bureaucratic processes involved. Additionally, the geographic location of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation provides ample contiguous land for buffalo to roam, including the nearby Waterton Lakes National Park and Kainai Nation reserve.

The release of bison last week elicits opposition from those concerned about disease transmission and the impact on livestock grazing. Montana’s Governor Greg Gianforte, an opponent of wild bison expansion near Yellowstone, has not commented on the release. In contrast, Glacier National Park has expressed support, recognizing the significance of this endeavor.

