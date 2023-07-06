Biden Highlights How His Agenda Has Benefitted Voters Across Party Lines in South Carolina

President Biden delivered a speech outlining his economic agenda, emphasizing how his policies have benefited all voters, regardless of their political affiliation. He acknowledged Republican lawmakers who have criticized his policies but have seen their constituents benefit from the billions in federal funding. Speaking at a manufacturing facility in South Carolina, Mr. Biden highlighted the bipartisan support for his policies, including the infrastructure act and the CHIPS Act. He expressed gratitude to Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, for voting in favor of these legislations and noted that his policies had generated around 14,000 jobs in the state. The White House distributed a fact sheet confirming that South Carolina had received $2.6 billion in infrastructure funding and $11 billion in clean-energy investments.

Mr. Biden emphasized that the distribution of federal funds to Republican-controlled states like South Carolina did not concern him; he believed in helping wherever the need was greatest. South Carolina holds significance for President Biden, as it played a crucial role in reviving his 2020 campaign. He has proposed making South Carolina the first primary state in 2024, emphasizing the importance of voters of color in the nomination process. Mr. Biden has maintained a strong relationship with Democrat James E. Clyburn, whose endorsement was instrumental in reinvigorating his campaign.

President Biden’s visit to South Carolina coincided with former President Donald J. Trump’s visit to Pickens, where Mr. Trump rallied his supporters and continued to focus on grievances and antagonism towards Democrats and liberals. In contrast, Mr. Biden’s speech focused primarily on policy matters, with only a subtle mention of Mr. Trump’s previous handling of infrastructure issues.

The trip to South Carolina forms part of Mr. Biden’s broader strategy to convey an optimistic message about the American economy. Despite facing persistent concerns about inflation, the Biden administration has emphasized the success of “Bidenomics” and the millions of new jobs created since his inauguration. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, was also mentioned by President Biden, referencing a planned expansion at a solar plant in her district.

Overall, Mr. Biden received praise from Democrat James E. Clyburn for his economic policies, with Clyburn acknowledging that even Republicans who criticize the President end up promoting investments that benefit their own communities. This demonstrates the positive impact of “Bidenomics” on constituents across party lines.

Reference