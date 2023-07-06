Biden Expresses Eagerness for Sweden to Join NATO

President Biden expressed his eagerness for Sweden to join NATO during a meeting with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. They both highlighted the potential benefits of Sweden’s inclusion in the alliance. However, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to oppose Sweden’s membership due to concerns about Kurdish exiles and refugees in the country. This issue holds significance for NATO, as internal divisions could undermine its unity during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Most NATO members, except for Hungary, have approved Sweden’s membership. Hungary is awaiting a signal from Turkey before giving its approval. Despite the efforts of Western officials to appease Erdogan, no progress has been made. The United States, while expressing support for Sweden’s membership, has also agreed to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, which Erdogan has been seeking. It remains unclear what actions or incentives could convince Erdogan to change his stance.

Members of Congress, including Senator Bob Menendez, have stated their opposition to the F-16 deal unless Turkey agrees to Sweden’s membership. It remains uncertain whether President Biden can convince them otherwise. Erdogan has persistently opposed Sweden’s inclusion, citing the fight against terrorism as a red line. He has remained steadfast since Finland gained approval to join NATO in April, despite a re-election victory and new antiterrorism legislation in Sweden.

Recent events, such as the burning of a Quran outside a Stockholm mosque, have further complicated matters. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recognized that Sweden has addressed Turkey’s concerns appropriately, and the Biden administration expects progress to be made by the Vilnius summit in July. Blinken has emphasized the importance of NATO unity during this critical time and has encouraged Turkey’s support for Sweden’s membership.

In conclusion, the issue of Sweden’s membership in NATO remains unresolved due to Turkey’s opposition. Efforts to address Turkey’s concerns have not yielded results, and the Biden administration’s support for the F-16 deal adds another layer of complexity. Congressional leaders have also expressed their reservations. While there have been some positive developments, it remains unclear when or if Sweden will officially become a NATO member.

