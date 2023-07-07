Biden Administration Urges Caution, Citing Potential ‘Severe Consequences’ of Social Media Order

The Biden administration filed a motion with a federal appeals court, arguing against a Louisiana-based federal judge’s order that restricts executive branch communications with social media companies. They state that this order could have “grave harm” consequences by preventing the government from engaging in lawful and responsible conduct. The motion comes as a response to the July 4 ruling by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, which blocked government agencies and officials from pressuring social media companies in any way to remove or suppress protected free speech content. The Biden administration’s lawyers argue that this order is ambiguous and hinders their ability to speak on matters of public concern and work with social media companies to prevent harm to the American people and democratic processes. Critics of the ruling claim it could impede efforts to combat misinformation, while supporters argue that it prevents government censorship of diverse viewpoints.