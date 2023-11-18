Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out for Season as NFL Investigates Reporting of Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow grimaces and clutches his wrist after a throw against the Baltimore Ravens.





Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season after injuring a ligament in his right wrist during Thursday night’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor mentioned Burrow will probably need surgery and that the QB is “very disappointed” with the diagnosis.

Burrow exited Thursday’s game in the second quarter, right after throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to Joe Mixon that put the Bengals ahead 10-7. He was visibly in pain as he released the ball during the play.

Afterward, Burrow was unable to grip the ball, showing signs of frustration before heading to the locker room.

“The play before it happened, I landed on the wrist a little bit, and the next play, the touchdown pass, just felt a pop in the middle of the throw,” Burrow said, according to the NFL. “Tried to give it a go but just couldn’t get it done, and obviously got the news today, so not great.”

Rob Carr/Getty Images Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the season.

Taylor said the QB likely hurt himself earlier in the scoring drive when Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney landed on Burrow.

Since being selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has suffered serious injuries, including tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee during his rookie season.

Taylor was questioned about the physical and mental impact of the injuries on Burrow.

“I think if he was a normal human being, you’d worry about it. He’s not. He is wired differently, he’s programmed differently,” Taylor said Friday.

“He is just built a little bit different to be able to overcome setbacks and challenges and plays with a chip on his shoulder – all the things that you can say about a guy like that.

“That’s why I’ve got confidence that he’ll respond from this the right way at the right time. That’s just part of how Joe’s built.”

Burrow had reportedly been wearing a brace or sleeve on his right wrist earlier, but he was not listed on the Bengals injury list for Thursday’s game, and he told the NFL on Friday that the two injuries were unrelated.

The NFL issued a statement on Friday, announcing an investigation into whether the Bengals were in compliance with the league’s injury report policy, citing that this is a “routine” inquiry in such situations.

Burrow, the highest-paid player in NFL history, will be replaced by undrafted backup quarterback Jake Browning going forward.

The Bengals’ next game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 26.