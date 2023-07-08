Bear Attack in Canada Leaves Tree Planter in Critical Condition, Requires Emergency Airlifting to Hospital

A tree planter in western Canada was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a bear, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Tumbler Ridge, a small town in northeastern British Columbia, shortly after 3 p.m. Pacific Time, according to a statement from the province’s Conservation Officer Service. The victim’s identity remains unknown, and they were transported by helicopter to a hospital in Prince George. The individual’s condition is currently undisclosed. Four conservation officers are currently at the attack site and will investigate the incident further.

The authorities did not specify the species of the bear responsible for the attack, but the region is home to both black bears and grizzlies.

According to statistics released by the British Columbia Ministry of Environment, Lands and Parks, there are an estimated 120,000-160,000 black bears in the province, which translates to approximately one bear for every seven square kilometers. The grizzly bear population, estimated at 10,000-13,000, is classified as vulnerable.

The ministry stated that conflicts between bears and humans are relatively rare, unless the animals feel threatened or are protecting their cubs or food. However, last October, a rare predatory attack by a black bear left three people injured, two of them seriously. The incident occurred outside the city of Dawson Creek, also in northeastern British Columbia.





According to the province’s released statistics, reports of predatory grizzly bear attacks have doubled or even tripled since 2019. In the span of 2018-2019, there were 11 calls reporting such attacks, which increased to 36 in the following year. As of April 2023, there have been 29 reported attacks.

Conservation officials recommend several ways to stay safe around bears, including not feeding them and observing them until they have a safe escape route.

