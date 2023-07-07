Barrington Stage’s New ‘Tiny Father’ Marks a Grand Accomplishment

In the vibrant city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Daniel, a man in his 30s, finds himself in an unconventional phase of life. Without the constraints of a committed relationship or a full-time job, he embraces a friends-with-benefits arrangement with a woman he barely knows. However, his world takes an unexpected turn when he is suddenly entrusted with the sole responsibility of caring for a prematurely born infant.

In the captivating play, “tiny father,” which is receiving its world premiere at the renowned Barrington Stage Company before moving on to the Chautauqua Theater Company in western New York, we witness Daniel’s transformation from shock and overwhelm to the emergence of paternal instincts and a strong sense of protection, all within a span of 90 minutes.

Under the masterful direction of Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Andy Lucien portrays Daniel with authenticity and depth, while Jennifer Ikeda delivers a heartfelt performance as Caroline, a seasoned nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit. The play, crafted by Mike Lew and developed with support from Audible, is a poignant and humorous exploration of the challenges faced by Daniel, who is entirely new to the world of babies, and Caroline, who navigates her professional responsibilities alongside her own parenting struggles.

As the story unfolds in a hospital room over the course of four months, we witness the careful balance Caroline maintains between her duties as a nurse and her compassion for Daniel. Surrounded by the backdrop of work politics and personal challenges, the characters’ relationship develops organically, thanks to the impeccable chemistry between Lucien and Ikeda.

While “tiny father” generally maintains economy and natural dialogue, it stumbles slightly towards the end during an extended argument between Daniel and Caroline about the baby’s feeding schedule. However, von Stuelpnagel’s adept direction ensures a cohesive story arc, complemented by Wilson Chin’s scenic design, which frames the front of the stage and adds depth to the joint portrait of these two intertwining lives.

In a landscape where television shows strive for authenticity, “tiny father” stands tall among the best. Just as acclaimed performances by Edie Falco, James Gandolfini, and Brian Cox captivate audiences on the small screen, this play captivates with its genuine portrayal of human emotions. It possesses the power to leave a lasting impact, much like stumbling upon a hidden gem on a streaming service. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the big rewards of “tiny father.”

To catch this extraordinary play, head to the St. Germain Stage at Barrington Stage Company, located at 36 Linden St., Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Showtimes are at 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday and matinees at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The play runs until July 22, and tickets can be purchased for $60 ($25 for youth). For more information, contact 413-236-8888 or visit [barringtonstageco.org](https://barringtonstageco.org/Season-Shows/tiny-father/).

