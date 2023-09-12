Avoiding a ‘Biohazard’ Emergency: Tips for Bathroom Etiquette on a Plane







In-Flight Pooping: How to Maintain Hygiene and Health

A recent incident on a Delta Air Lines flight garnered attention when a passenger’s severe case of diarrhea led to the plane being forced to turn around due to a “biohazard issue.” While this is an extreme situation, it raises questions about the experience of using the bathroom on an airplane. Long-haul flights can make it difficult to avoid nature’s call. So, what should you keep in mind when it comes to hygiene, health, and respect for fellow passengers? We’ve consulted medical experts and frequent flyers for their advice.

First and foremost, it’s important to understand that fecal matter is indeed a biohazard. According to Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor of public health at New Mexico State University, both urine and feces contain infectious agents and toxins. Bacteria and viruses present in our intestines and urinary tract are excreted during normal times and when a person is infected. Coming into contact with human waste can lead to bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections, causing mild to severe illness. These infections typically spread through the fecal-oral route, where touching a surface contaminated with fecal matter and later touching your mouth or food can result in infection.

Dr. Rabia de Latour, a gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, emphasizes the presence of invisible, illness-causing organisms in feces. She warns that even small quantities of these organisms, if ingested inadvertently, can lead to gastroenteritis or other illnesses. For example, the bacteria or viruses that cause conjunctivitis can be found in fecal matter. Therefore, touching your eye after coming into contact with such germs can result in pink eye. Similarly, Dr. Aaron Martin, a gastroenterologist at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, highlights that diarrhea and diarrheal illnesses can spread easily, leading to norovirus outbreaks on flights.

The staff on an airplane might not have all the necessary equipment to adequately clean up substantial amounts of waste like the ones seen in footage from the Delta flight. Some infectious disease agents in feces are difficult to remove with available disinfectants. Although the risks of infection on flights might be lower compared to public places on the ground, millions of people fly every day, and they share toilets. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of meals are served daily on board. Khubchandani emphasizes that it is easier to handle emergency situations on the ground than in airplanes.

Given that many people touch surfaces in airplane bathrooms, it is crucial to prioritize hand hygiene. After using the bathroom, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly to avoid spreading fecal matter on handles, faucets, armrests, seat belts, and other surfaces. When you use the bathroom on an airplane, be extra vigilant about hygiene. Avoid touching things like doorknobs and faucets directly. Instead, use a paper towel or toilet paper as a barrier.

You can also carry your own hand sanitizer to further clean your hands after washing them. Meg Jerrard, co-founder of Solo Female Travelers, recommends carrying antibacterial wet wipes to clean surfaces and your hands. Remember to wear shoes into the bathroom for added protection. If possible, avoid using dirty or unsanitary restrooms. If you come across such conditions, inform the flight attendants to address the issue.

Respect for your fellow passengers is crucial. Be discreet when using the bathroom to avoid inconveniencing others. Ensure that the toilet is clean after use and flush multiple times if necessary. Consider using a toilet spray to eliminate bad odors. Phil Dengler, co-founder of The Vacationer, also suggests placing toilet paper on the seat cover instead of squatting to avoid potential problems during turbulence. Additionally, avoid eating foods that can cause gas, as these can lead to discomfort in the airplane lavatory.

If you experience digestive issues during a flight, take care of yourself. Remain hydrated and eat simple, plain foods like bread or crackers if you’re hungry. Avoid consuming alcohol and spicy foods that can aggravate the gut. If your issues are severe, inform a flight attendant, as they may be able to assist you. Request frequent glasses or bottles of water to stay hydrated. The flight crew might also provide foods like the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast) that can be helpful in such situations. If needed, they may even be able to reseat you closer to a bathroom.

Remember, while in-flight pooping may be an uncomfortable topic, it’s essential to prioritize hygiene, health, and respect for fellow passengers. By following these tips, you can maintain a clean and safe environment for everyone on board.





