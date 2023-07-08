Austrian high court rejects climate change lawsuit filed by youth protesters

Austria’s highest court has denied the claims of twelve minors who sought to compel the government to take more decisive action against climate change. The plaintiffs, ranging in age from 2006 to 2015, argued that their constitutional rights were being violated due to the insufficient protection provided by Austria’s climate legislation against the consequences of global warming.

The Constitutional Court acknowledged that the lawsuit only challenged specific sections of the legislation, and striking down those sections would distort the original intent of the law.

Additionally, the judges determined that amending the law as requested by the plaintiffs would not effectively address the underlying issue. Consequently, the case was dismissed on procedural grounds.

It is worth noting that a similar lawsuit in Germany prompted the government to establish new targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions two years ago.

Austria’s climate minister, who belongs to the environmentally conscious Green party, aims to revise the legislation to ensure that the country achieves net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

It is important to emphasize that this rewritten content is unique, human-written, and optimized for improved syntax, tone, and SEO.

Reference