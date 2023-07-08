Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura make triumphant return to Lakers

After NBA free agency opened on Friday, the Lakers quickly reached agreements with Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura, ensuring the retention of their top three free agents. These signings, coming after a significant midseason roster shake-up and a surprising run to the Western Conference finals, will position the Lakers as strong contenders for the 2023-24 season.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time in securing all the essential members of LeBron James’s supporting cast, completing the deals within 24 hours.

Reaves, aged 25, was sought after by many teams as one of the top restricted free agents this summer. However, the Lakers secured his services with a four-year, $56 million contract. Reaves had a breakout second season, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while starting all 16 playoff games for the Lakers.

Known for his contributions on both ends of the court, Reaves could have commanded offers exceeding $100 million from other teams. However, the Lakers managed to re-sign him for the maximum amount they could offer without matching rival offers.

The Lakers also retained D’Angelo Russell, a 27-year-old point guard who arrived from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February as part of a multi-team trade involving Russell Westbrook. Russell, a former lottery pick and 2019 all-star whose potential has yet to be fully realized,

