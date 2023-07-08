Attempting to Reduce My Debt Ended Up Costing Me £3,000 in Fees | Insights on Borrowing & Debt

A disabled mother shares her struggle with debt and the pitfalls of the debt relief industry. Chantelle, a former social worker who had to stop working due to a disability, found herself in five-figure debt. Despite signing up for a repayment plan, she discovered that all her money was going towards fees, leaving her debt untouched.

This case brings attention to a problematic sector often called the “wild west” of the financial industry. Charities are witnessing an increasing number of individuals struggling with bills, and the lack of regulation and oversight in debt relief solutions exacerbates the problem.

Chantelle and her family, whose income was cut in half after she became disabled, sought debt solutions online and were directed to an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) provider. An IVA is a legally binding agreement where individuals make regular payments to an insolvency practitioner, who distributes funds to creditors. At the end of the agreed-upon period, any remaining debt is wiped clean.

While IVAs can be beneficial for some, they can leave others struggling to keep up with payments. Some companies exploit this by pushing people towards IVAs for higher fees. These “lead generators” specifically target demographics, particularly women, and may even imitate legitimate debt advice charities.

Chantelle initially agreed to pay £90 a month for her IVA, but after her car’s value was assessed, the payment increased to £100. As her bills continued to rise, Chantelle requested a reduction in her IVA, but the provider refused. Eventually, she reached out to Citizens Advice for help. After three years and £3,000 in payments, Chantelle was able to cancel the IVA, but her debts remained untouched due to fees. The family now has a debt relief order (DRO), which freezes their debt for a year and writes it off if their finances remain unchanged.

The head of policy at StepChange, Peter Tutton, describes the IVA market as a “wild west” and calls for more consumer protection. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has introduced new rules for debt packager firms to reduce improper IVA recommendations. However, many firms operating in this sector are not FCA-regulated and evade these regulations.

IVAs typically cost around £5,000 and are paid by the consumer on top of their debt repayments. The FCA’s new rules aim to minimize the financial incentive for firms to suggest IVAs when alternative solutions may be more suitable.

Tutton warns that when IVAs fail, individuals are left with little debt relief, making them worse off than before. The oversight and scrutiny in the debt relief industry are insufficient, especially considering the vulnerability of those seeking help. Immediate action is needed to address these issues and protect financially vulnerable individuals.

