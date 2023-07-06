At least £200mn will be incurred due to the postponement of HS2’s London terminus.

Stay updated on the latest news about HS2 with our free email updates. Sign up now to receive the myFT Daily Digest email every morning, providing you with a roundup of the latest HS2 news.

A report from a cross-party group of MPs highlights that the budget for the London terminus of the HS2 railway line was unrealistic from the start, and the government’s decision to delay construction will incur an additional cost of at least £200mn. Rebuilding Euston station to accommodate the high-speed trains has proven to be a major challenge for the HS2 project, which aims to transport passengers from London to Birmingham and the north of England. However, due to delays and cost overruns, the project’s estimated cost has risen to £70bn from an initial £37.5bn in 2013.

In an attempt to manage escalating costs, the government announced plans earlier this year to pause work at Euston and the final stretch of track leading into central London. Construction of the section between Birmingham and Crewe was also delayed for two years. This move was intended to place the project on a more realistic and stable footing.

A report from the House of Commons public accounts committee reveals that the earlier budgets for Euston station were completely unrealistic, with the estimated cost at the time of the decision to pause work being £4.8bn compared to an original budget of £2.6bn. The upfront costs of halting the rebuild work will amount to £200mn, and the true extent of the additional costs and impacts resulting from the construction pause remains unknown. The report also highlights that the government has not comprehensively considered the impact of inflation on the Euston rebuild and has yet to agree on a design or set clear objectives after eight years of planning.

The PAC report emphasizes that the effects of the delay on local residents and businesses are also unknown. The HS2 construction sites in Euston are situated adjacent to homes and businesses that may be impacted by the project. The report further criticizes the government for not learning from previous troubled infrastructure projects like Crossrail.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the public accounts committee, states that the project at Euston is floundering and urges the government to clarify its objectives. In response, the government reiterates its commitment to delivering HS2 from Euston to Manchester in a cost-effective manner, explaining that the decision to rephase the construction of Euston and work on an affordable design for the station was made to balance the nation’s budget.