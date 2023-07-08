Arrival of Rare Animal Will Unveil Secrets of Planet’s Least-Known Species

Zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a rare okapi calf, which is expected to provide important insights into one of the planet’s least known species. The calf, named Arabi, was born on May 12 at Chester Zoo in England. After spending six weeks in a nest behind the scenes, Arabi has now taken her first steps outside, accompanied by her mother K’tusha. Photos and videos show the young okapi exploring her enclosure with curiosity and enthusiasm. This birth is significant for conservationists who hope to learn more about the shy and elusive okapi. The species was only scientifically discovered in 1901 and is classified as endangered by the IUCN. With fewer than 10,000 remaining in the wild, the birth of Arabi is considered vital for the global population. The okapi, also known as the forest giraffe, is native to the Democratic Republic of Congo and is known for its zebra-like stripes and long neck. Conservation efforts, including the Okapi Conservation Foundation Project, are being made to protect the species and its habitat from the challenges of habitat loss, hunting, and conflict in the region.

