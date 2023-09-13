Arrested: Banning Man Involved in Westminster Home Invasion Robbery, 3 Additional Suspects at Large – Orange County Register

A Banning man was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11, on suspicion of breaking into a home in a Westminster cul-de-sac and tying up a family, which included two children and an elderly woman. Police are currently searching for three other men believed to be involved.

The incident took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday when a woman called the authorities in a hushed voice, requesting help at a residence in the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle, according to the Westminster Police Department. Within three minutes, officers arrived at the scene and observed four masked men armed with handguns fleeing the home’s front door, as stated in a police news release.

The perpetrators forcibly entered the residence, with one of them using a stun gun on a victim to gain compliance, the police reported.

The victims, including an elderly woman, a man, a 14-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl, were then bound together in the living room while the men demanded to know the location of their valuables.

A fifth victim, the woman who had made the whispered call, managed to hide in a closet until the authorities arrived.

Danny Sommay, a 29-year-old resident of Banning, was arrested after being apprehended in front of the residence. Prior to his arrest, he disposed of his stolen handgun by tossing it over a brick wall, according to the police.

Sommay faces multiple charges, including burglary, robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a loaded stolen firearm, and armed criminal action. Bail has been set at $1 million.

The other individuals involved in the crime evaded capture on Monday, and law enforcement officials continue to search for them. Description details of the suspects have not been made available.

It remains unclear whether the suspects had any prior connection to the targeted family or the motive behind the incident.

If anyone possesses additional information regarding this robbery, please contact Detective M. Pierson at 714-548-3759 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. Information can also be submitted online at www.occrimestoppers.org.