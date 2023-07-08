Arrest Made in Irvine Burglary, Suspect is a 26-Year-Old Man

An individual, 26 years of age, suspected of breaking into a residence in Irvine, has been apprehended at his residence in Fontana. Upon searching his home, the police discovered over $125,000 in cash and the victim’s watch,” announced the authorities on Friday.

The Irvine Police Department’s Sergeant Karie Davies informed that officers quickly responded to a report of a residential burglary in the Altair community on Iluna near Gravity. The victim had returned home around midnight to find the rear sliding door open and cash and jewelry missing.

Detectives managed to obtain surveillance footage from the area, which showed a silver Honda Odyssey minivan tailgating another vehicle into the gated community at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The minivan was later found parked near the victim’s residence. “A man was observed exiting the vehicle, approaching the house, and exiting with items in his possession,” explained Davies.

Further investigation revealed that the same minivan had been spotted entering the neighborhood on June 25. The authorities were able to capture an image of the individual who briefly left the vehicle. The detectives subsequently identified the suspect as Matty Chavoshi, a resident of Fontana.

Following the execution of a search warrant at Chavoshi’s residence, the detectives discovered the stolen cash and jewelry. Chavoshi was then arrested and transferred to the Orange County Jail, where he was booked on charges of residential burglary.

Anyone who possesses information related to this burglary is urged to get in touch with Detective Brian Felling at 949-724-7189 or via email at [email protected].