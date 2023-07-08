AOC’s endorsement of Biden’s re-election highlights Democratic unity

By Michelle L. Price | Associated Press

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given her endorsement to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, delivering a powerful message of Democratic unity from one of the party’s more progressive members.

Speaking on the “Pod Save America” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her opinion on Biden’s performance, acknowledging that he has performed quite well considering the constraints he faces. She also noted that there are natural ups and downs in any political journey.

As a self-proclaimed democratic socialist representing New York, Ocasio-Cortez has, at times, deviated from Biden and other party leaders. For instance, she voted against the debt ceiling deal negotiated by the president with Republicans in May, and she was the lone Democrat to vote against a spending bill aimed at averting a government shutdown.

In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. When asked if she would support Biden in the 2024 election, she responded more cautiously.

Biden is expected to face nominal primary challenges from self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, Ocasio-Cortez indicated her support for Biden, given the field of candidates.

The congresswoman praised Biden for his initial accomplishments, such as passing the American Rescue Plan to address the pandemic’s impact and enacting the Inflation Reduction Act, a significant legislation concerning climate and healthcare.

However, Ocasio-Cortez also acknowledged that there were areas where improvements could have been made.