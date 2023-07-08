Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, faces a penalty of $985 million from China’s regulatory authorities

China has imposed a substantial fine of $985 million on Ant Group, the financial arm of the online retail giant Alibaba, for alleged violations. This move was announced by the People’s Bank of China on Friday. The fine is in response to Ant Group and its subsidiaries’ violations of anti-money laundering regulations and corporate governance. Despite criticism faced by platform companies like Ant Group, the People’s Bank of China states that most issues with these companies have been addressed. The bank further emphasized that the focus has shifted from centralized rectification to normal supervision. In response to the penalty, Ant Group released a statement expressing its commitment to comply with the terms and enhance compliance governance. Ant Group, along with its subsidiaries and founder Jack Ma, has faced increased scrutiny from the Chinese government. In 2020, a $37 billion initial public offering was blocked, and in 2021, Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion for alleged antitrust violations. In March, Alibaba Group announced its decision to split into six distinct corporate entities.

