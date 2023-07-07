Announcement Imminent: Cluster Munitions to Be Sent from U.S. to Ukraine

1/2

The United States is poised to declare a defense package for Ukraine, which includes the inclusion of cluster munitions similar to the one depicted in the image. The announcement is expected to be officially made soon, as reported by various sources such as ABC News, Politico, and The New York Times.

July 7 (UPI) — According to multiple reports, a new weapons package from the United States for Ukraine is anticipated to include cluster munitions that have been banned by over 100 countries. This official declaration is expected to be announced imminently, potentially as early as Friday, as detailed by ABC News, Politico, and The New York Times.

Cluster munitions are munitions that contain multiple small explosives designed to be dispersed over a wide area upon detonation. Due to the risks posed by unexploded bomblets that remain after the explosions, numerous countries have prohibited their use and production.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany, as a signatory to the ban, will not provide Ukraine with cluster munitions.

“Germany has ratified the convention, therefore it is not an option for us,” Pistorius explained to reporters. He further added, “As for those countries that have not signed the convention — China, Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. — I refrain from commenting on their actions.”

A report conducted by the Cluster Munition Coalition in 2021 revealed that thousands of cluster bombs caused civilian casualties in various regions even after conflict had ceased in 2020.

Human Rights Watch recently asserted that both Russia and Ukraine employ cluster munitions and urged the United States to refrain from providing such weapons to Ukraine.

“Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are currently claiming civilian lives and will continue to do so for many years,” stated Mary Wareham, the acting arms director at HRW, in a press release. “Both sides should immediately cease their usage and refrain from acquiring these indiscriminate weapons.”

If the United States proceeds with the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine, HRW warns that it will inevitably result in enduring suffering for civilians and undermine international efforts to condemn their utilization.

Reference