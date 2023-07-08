Angels Injured: Trout Placed on IL; Ohtani and Rendon Hurt against Padres

1/5

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks due to a wrist injury he suffered on Monday in San Diego. (File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

July 5 (UPI) — The Los Angeles Angels are facing a series of injuries in the midst of the MLB season, with Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani also getting hurt in the same game where Mike Trout was placed on the injured list. Following a broken left wrist injury against the San Diego Padres on Monday, Trout was put on the 10-day injured list. He anticipates the recovery process to take a minimum of four weeks.

“Everyone on the team recognizes that encountering bumps in the road is inevitable,” said Angels manager Phil Nevin.

He further added, “We have fostered a mindset from the beginning of the season that when key players fall, others must rise to the occasion.”

Trout is currently uncertain if he will require surgery for his injury.

“I have received advice from individuals who have previously sustained this injury,” Trout said. “I will have a clearer understanding within the next few days. Recovery duration varies among different individuals; some return in four weeks while others take longer. Only time will tell.”

In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 8-5 loss against San Diego, Rendon fouled a ball off his left leg. The Angels confirmed that he suffered a left shin contusion, but x-rays revealed no major damage.

Ohtani departed from Tuesday’s game due to a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. Consequently, he has decided not to participate in the upcoming All-Star Game as a pitcher.

In the game, Ohtani amassed seven hits and allowed five runs in five innings, reducing his record to 7-4 for the season. He failed to make any hits at the plate, while Rendon went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.

Nevin expresses confidence in Ohtani’s recovery, stating, “I believe he will bounce back without any complications.” However, he also mentioned that Rendon will not participate in Wednesday’s game, and whether he will be placed on the injured list remains uncertain.

The Los Angeles Angels (45-43) are currently holding the third position in the American League West, trailing the first-place Texas Rangers (51-35) by seven games, and the Houston Astros (48-38) by four games.

Ohtani leads MLB with 31 home runs and is tied for first place with five triples. Additionally, he is tied for second with 68 RBIs.

On the pitching front, Ohtani ranks second as opponents have an average of .189 against him. He is also third with 132 strikeouts and has an impressive 11.84 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Trout has a batting average of .263 this season, along with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 81 games played. Rendon, on the other hand, has hit .236 with two home runs and 22 RBIs through 43 games.

The Angels will face the San Diego Padres in the final game of their series at 8:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in San Diego. The 2023 All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EDT, in Seattle.