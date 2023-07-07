Andy Burnham: Greater Manchester Leading the Technical Education Revolution, Regardless of London’s Approval

One of the greatest strengths of devolution in England is its ability to address long-neglected issues that Westminster has ignored. After successfully regaining control over Greater Manchester’s buses, our focus now shifts to the neglected area of technical education, which is more hotly debated. This will test whether Westminster is truly willing to relinquish control.

In the past, schools policy had more local autonomy. However, in the era of an all-powerful Ofsted and academisation, it has become highly centralised. While academies have some curriculum autonomy, they still report to the Department for Education instead of being deeply rooted in their local communities.

Furthermore, the university pathway has become increasingly dominant under both political parties. The English baccalaureate (Ebacc) serves as a performance measure for schools, focusing on the number of students achieving a specific set of GCSEs deemed essential for many degrees. While this is important, there is no comparable measure for how well schools are preparing students for technical jobs in the local labor market. Subjects like engineering, business studies, and the creative arts are being overlooked.

This poses a problem for modern, digital economies like Greater Manchester’s, which thrive on creativity and innovation. Our city-region’s economy is growing faster than the rest of the UK and is projected to continue doing so. However, if our education system is not adaptable enough to meet the rapidly changing skill requirements of potential investors, this growth may be jeopardized.

Currently, only 36% of students in Greater Manchester achieve the Ebacc, with a similar percentage going on to higher education. While this is commendable, we must consider the options available for those who choose not to pursue this traditional pathway. Without a clear and accessible technical education route, we risk perpetuating a class divide, as highlighted by Keir Starmer.

Surveys conducted among young people in Greater Manchester reveal that 45% of Year 10 pupils are considering a technical education pathway after Year 11. However, only one in three have received information about these options. It is unjust and costly for the education system to provide unequal treatment to students.

To address this, we propose the Greater Manchester baccalaureate (Mbacc) as an integral part of an integrated technical education system. The Mbacc would incorporate the core subjects of the Ebacc while including subjects valued by local employers, such as engineering and the creative arts.

The Mbacc would enable young people to find their place in our dynamic city-region by providing gateways to the sectors offering plentiful well-paid jobs. It could lead to a degree without the burden of extensive debt. Our approach is industry-led, and we aim to involve prominent organizations like GCHQ, the BBC, and the Bank of New York (BNY Mellon) in our system.

Since unveiling our plans, we have received overwhelming support from students, parents, schools, colleges, and businesses. Finally, the issue of technical education is receiving the attention it deserves. However, it was disheartening to hear the education secretary, Gillian Keegan, express reservations about our plans. We believe a more devolved approach is necessary to effectively address the different needs of each region’s economy. This is particularly contradictory coming from a government that requires all areas to produce employer-led, place-based local skills improvement plans.

I fail to understand how a government with no clear message for young people can obstruct a united, local initiative to provide one. At the Festival of Education, I asked two crucial questions: Do we want an education system that values both academic and technical routes equally? If so, do we acknowledge that this can only be achieved through a localized approach tailored to individual regions, rather than a one-size-fits-all model? In Greater Manchester, schools, colleges, and businesses resoundingly answer yes to both questions and demand change.

Ideally, we prefer to collaborate with the government on our journey towards implementing the Mbacc and an integrated system. However, let it be clear that we are committed to this path, and there will be no turning back.