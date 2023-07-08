Anaheim Hills Dog Daycare Employee Arrested on Suspicion of Pet Abuse – Orange County Register

A 24-year-old Fountain Valley woman has been taken into custody by the Anaheim Police Department on July 5, for suspected felony animal abuse at a dog daycare and boarding facility in Anaheim Hills. The woman has since been released on $20,000 bail. Sergeant Jonathan McClintock stated that it is not yet clear how many dogs were victimized or the nature of the abuse they suffered.

Dogtopia, the facility in question, has been operational for approximately seven years. In a recorded interview with a photojournalist, Larry Hartjoy, one of the owners, expressed deep distress upon discovering the employee’s misconduct. Hartjoy promptly informed Orange County Animal Care about the incident and assured that the responsible employee has been terminated. However, the specifics of the abuse were not disclosed by Hartjoy.

Hartjoy mentioned that an internal investigation is being conducted by Dogtopia and shared that the dogs involved are in good condition. He expressed gratitude and support for the staff member who reported the abuse, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice is served. Hartjoy conveyed his condolences to the families of the affected dogs.

As of Friday, investigators are still in the process of creating a timeline to understand the extent of the alleged abuse. Sergeant McClintock stated that there may be additional dogs that have been impacted. He urged pet owners with any relevant information to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-328-8153.

