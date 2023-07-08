An Amazon Competitor for Lululemon’s Popular Define Jacket in 2023

When you make a purchase through our provided links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Find out more about this here. TikTok users, listen up! You’ve probably come across countless videos showcasing the trendy and stylish Lululemon Define Jacket. This jacket has gained immense popularity on the platform, with the most-liked video garnering over 1.4 million likes.

Lululemon, a Canadian brand known for its effortlessly chic activewear, has become synonymous with laid-back fashion for high-impact fitness. It has developed its own unique character, often associated with the cool girl style embodied by the “Range Rover Mom.”

Like many others, I too got pulled into the allure of the Define Jacket after watching influencers flaunt it on TikTok. After experiencing some difficulties in acquiring my own jacket and not being able to find it in my preferred color, I was elated when I discovered an affordable alternative that users were raving about on Amazon. Determined to explore the differences between the two options, I decided to test them side-by-side.

As I delved into my quest for the Lululemon Define Jacket, I realized how challenging it was to get my hands on one. The hype on social media constantly caused the jacket to sell out. For two months, I diligently monitored the Lululemon website, along with other retailers, and even checked multiple physical stores. Finally, during a midnight restock, I managed to purchase the jacket, albeit not in the black color I desired. I settled for Heathered Grey, which was close enough.

It must be said that the Define Jacket fits like a dream. When I tried it on, I was immediately impressed by its sculpting effect. Despite its seemingly small appearance upon arrival, the fabric was surprisingly stretchy and I had no trouble fitting into my regular size 2. I styled the jacket with a vest top, leggings, and trainers, mostly wearing it casually for errands. I did wear it to the gym a few times, but found it to be too warm for intense workouts.

To my amazement, the jacket truly enhanced my physique, something I was initially skeptical about after watching TikTok videos. I couldn’t fathom how a jacket could cinch my waist, lift my bum with its cut, and tone my arms. But it did.

When it was time to wash the jacket, I was slightly disappointed to discover that it could only be machine washed with cold water. Personally, I prefer a warmer wash to ensure all my sweat and germs are thoroughly cleaned. However, the sweat-wicking fabric means it doesn’t require frequent washing.

Later, I stumbled upon a cheaper alternative on Amazon. After purchasing the Lululemon jacket, I noticed several people on my TikTok For You Page sharing their great finds on Amazon. Intrigued, I decided to give it a try.

With a whopping 72% of ratings at five stars on Amazon, the jacket seemed like a steal. I managed to purchase it on a flash sale for $39.99, discounted from its usual price of $55.99. This was less than half the price of the Lululemon jacket, which retails for $118. Apart from the attractive price, I was also drawn to the Amazon jacket because it offered a variety of colors in my size, unlike the struggle I faced with the Lululemon version.

The jacket arrived tightly packed in a zip-lock bag. It was slightly dusty, which was not ideal, and the creases were hard to remove due to the tight packaging. The quality difference was evident in the feel of the jackets, but not so much in their appearance.

At first glance, the jackets looked practically identical. Both had the back vent, interior and exterior pockets, and thumb holes that I found useful on the Lululemon jacket. When I examined them more closely, I noticed that the Amazon jacket needed to be hand-washed, which was a slight inconvenience. Both jackets are composed of 87% nylon and 13% Lycra, but I could instantly feel that the Amazon jacket didn’t hug my body in the same way as the Lululemon one did. The Lululemon Define Jacket is exceptionally figure-skimming, which can be flattering or emphasize areas of the body that one may prefer to downplay. The Lululemon jacket feels very solid and luxurious, while the Amazon version is softer and has a more cottony feel. It lacks the same sculpting and firmness as the Lululemon jacket. Personally, I prefer the quality of the Lululemon jacket, but the Amazon alternative is a fantastic lookalike that offers more color options and is easier to find.

The Lululemon Define Jacket is available in 11 colors, ranging from neutrals to vibrant hues, all in the same texture and feel. However, certain colors, especially black and white, frequently go out of stock. Regardless of the color, each jacket is priced the same.

On the other hand, the Amazon jacket offers 17 different colorway options, including a camouflage print and a sleek black snake print. Prices can vary due to frequent flash sales, resulting in different colors having different price points.

In summary, after wearing the jacket for a few hours, it became evident that the Amazon alternative is a great choice for those who don’t want to splurge on the Lululemon Define Jacket or have difficulty acquiring it. However, it’s important to note that the quality is not on par with the Lululemon version.

About the author:

Mollie Davies is a freelance reporter specializing in health and lifestyle. With qualifications in English Literature and History, as well as experience in PR and marketing, Mollie has contributed to various publications, including Cosmopolitan, The Metro, Healthline, HelloGiggles, Reviewed, HuffPost, Independent, and Fabulous. She is currently the Beauty and Style Editor of well-being magazine, The Breakdown. Mollie’s favorite things in the world are Basset Hounds, particularly her own named Olive. She loves everything excessively sweet, the color yellow, pop culture, and musical theatre.

