American TikToker Explored Abroad for Affordable Hair Extensions

Bryn Wright shared her experience of getting keratin bond extensions in Turkey, where she paid $500, compared to the $4,450 quote she received at a salon in the US.

Wright is a fan of “beauty tourism” and prefers to get beauty, medical, and dental services abroad.

TikToker Bryn “Elise” Wright has gained attention for her love of “beauty tourism” and her recent trip to Turkey for hair extensions.

Wright documented her journey to Turkey, where she paid $500 for hair extensions at Ferdi Karatay Hair Studio. This was significantly cheaper than the $4,450 quote she received from a US salon.

In a TikTok video, Wright expressed her obsession with beauty tourism, highlighting previous trips for dental work in Thailand and tattoos in Colombia.

According to Wright, the lower cost in Turkey can be attributed to the strength of the US dollar and higher supply and labor costs in the US.

Wright also shared details about the overall cost of her trips, including flights to Istanbul, lodging at an Airbnb, and food expenses.

Viewers were intrigued by Wright’s cost-saving hack, with some commenting about their own experiences with travel for beauty services.

Wright stated that her extensions last approximately four months and this was her third visit to Ferdi Karatay. She spent three months in Turkey, getting her hair done a second time before returning to the US.

In a previous video, Wright emphasized the money-saving aspect of getting services abroad and using the savings for memorable trips.

Last year, Wright shared her story of leaving her job as a waitress and funding her travels by selling used textbooks on Amazon.