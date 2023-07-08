Amazon’s Tech Expert Advocates for Planet’s Health: Embracing Fish and AI to Reduce Beef Consumption

Dr. Werner Vogels, chief technology officer and vice president of Amazon, emphasized the importance of shifting our protein consumption towards fish instead of beef in order to protect the environment. Speaking at the “AI for Good” global summit in Geneva, Vogels highlighted the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in making food production more efficient and environmentally friendly.

During his speech, Vogels presented a graphic illustrating that cattle farming requires seven times more feed compared to fish farming to produce the same amount of protein. This demonstrates the need to move away from beef consumption. He stressed, “We need to shift the protein,” citing the detrimental effects of cattle farming on both food requirements and the environment.

To achieve a significant shift towards fish consumption, Vogels explained the necessity of more efficient fish farms. However, he acknowledged that current fish farms face challenges, such as the rapid spread of diseases among fish in confined spaces. Nonetheless, AI is already contributing to solving this problem. Vogels highlighted the work of companies like Aquabyte, which utilize AI and machine learning to collect data on fish. This data helps promptly detect and address issues related to disease and other factors that impact yield.

Aquabyte’s innovative camera technology enables the identification of individual fish, tracking their growth, and monitoring potential diseases. Through AI systems, over 1 billion fish have already been analyzed, creating a comprehensive data collection that improves the efficiency of monitoring farmed fish during their growth process.

Vogels also addressed the environmental concerns associated with ocean fishing, emphasizing the need for AI-monitored fish farms as a more sustainable solution. He cited Greenpeace’s report stating that fishing nets account for approximately 86% of the plastic waste in the “great Pacific garbage patch,” which is three times the size of France. Moving towards fish farming, Vogels argued, offers a more controlled environment for fish growth and reduces the negative environmental impact caused by current fishing methods.

The “AI for Good” global summit, which took place from July 6-7, brought together top U.N. officials and industry leaders. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also acknowledged the potential benefits and risks of AI during the conference, highlighting its capacity for “enormous good” while cautioning against its misuse.

Overall, Dr. Werner Vogels’ remarks underscored the transformative role of AI in promoting sustainable food production, encouraging a shift in protein consumption, and safeguarding the environment.

