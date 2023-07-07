All the Surprising Songs She’s Performed, Up to Now

“Tim McGraw” was released as a single on June 19, 2006 and marked Taylor Swift’s debut in the music industry. She performed this iconic song on the opening night of her tour in Glendale, Arizona, showcasing her talent and setting the stage for her future success.

“Mirrorball” holds the seventh position on her 2020 album “Folklore.” This captivating track delves into Swift’s experience as an entertainer, shedding light on the highs and lows of her role in the industry.

“Our Song” was a single released on September 10, 2007, and became a significant milestone in Taylor Swift’s career. During a surprise performance in Las Vegas, Swift dedicated this song to beabadoobee, her opening act, who had expressed her desire to hear “Our Song” live.

“Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)” takes the fourth spot on her album “Midnights.” In celebration of Lana Del Rey’s album release, Swift delivered their soulful duet, expressing her admiration for Del Rey’s talent and urging her fans to support and appreciate her music.

As the 11th track on “Evermore,” “Cowboy Like Me” showcased Swift’s collaboration with Marcus Mumford. The duo’s harmonious performance captivated the audience and added another layer of musical brilliance to the album.

“White Horse,” first released as the second single from the album “Fearless,” received a breathtaking stripped-down rendition by Taylor Swift, showcasing her versatility and emotional depth. The piano accompanied her heartfelt performance, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

“Sad Beautiful Tragic” holds the 12th position on “Red (Taylor’s Version).” During a surprise performance in Arlington, Texas, Swift chose this deep cut from her album, expressing her personal connection and love for the song. She emphasized the significance of individual preference when it comes to music.

“Death by a Thousand Cuts,” featured on “Lover,” was previously performed acoustically during a concert in Paris as a tribute to the release of the album. Swift’s authentic and raw rendition resonated with the audience, despite a small mistake in the bridge. She promised to perform it again on her tour, breaking tradition to ensure her fans’ satisfaction.

“Clean,” a fan-favorite track co-written by Imogen Heap, is a standout from her pop masterpiece “1989.” At the request of Gracie Abrams, one of her opening acts, Swift delivered a powerful rendition of “Clean” in Texas. Her comment about wanting to perform it in a higher key added a touch of vulnerability and authenticity to the performance.

“Jump Then Fall,” featured on “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” left a lasting impression on Taylor Swift during the rerecording process. She expressed her affection for this deluxe track, stating that she “fell in love” with it all over again.

“Speak Now,” the title track of her third album, became the first surprise song in Tampa, Florida. Swift hinted at her deep reflections about the album, possibly alluding to the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

“Treacherous,” part of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” provided a poignant moment during Swift’s live performance as she played it on the piano, possibly for the first time ever. The audience was captivated by her emotional delivery of this power ballad.

“The Great War,” found on “Midnights (3am Edition),” became the backdrop for an unforgettable duet between Taylor Swift and her collaborative soulmate, Aaron Dessner. Dessner, a key collaborator on “Folklore” and “Evermore,” co-produced three tracks on the album, including “The Great War.”

“You’re On Your Own, Kid” was a surprise choice from “Midnights” during the Eras Tour. Swift’s enthusiasm for her latest album allowed her to perform songs from it as many times as she pleased. She embraced the Midnights vibe and delivered a memorable performance of this track.

“Mad Woman,” featured on “Folklore,” brought Aaron Dessner back to the stage in Tampa. Together, they performed a captivating rendition of this thought-provoking song, highlighting Swift’s strong storytelling ability and emotional depth.

“You’re Not Sorry” captured Swift’s attention once again as she rerecorded “Fearless.” The song resonated with her deeply, and she felt an undeniable connection to it.

“A Place in This World,” a track from her debut album, was written when Swift was just 13 years old. Despite the passage of time, she reflected on how she still relates to the song two decades later, showcasing her growth as an artist and an individual.

“Today Was a Fairytale” originated as a single for the film “Valentine’s Day” in 2010, starring Taylor Swift and her then-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. Its inclusion in “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” brought back the nostalgia and special memories associated with the song.

“Begin Again,” released as a single on October 1, 2012, held a significant place in the original “Red” album as its closing track. Swift described the song as an epiphany and a rebirth, symbolizing growth and moving forward.

“The Other Side of the Door,” a deep cut from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” made its live debut in Atlanta. Swift’s emotional delivery resonated with the audience, providing an intimate experience during her performance.

“Coney Island,” featured on “Evermore,” became an opportunity for Taylor Swift to honor The National, a band that has greatly influenced her music. In conjunction with the release of their album “First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” which includes a duet with Swift called “The Alcott,” she performed a heartfelt rendition of “Coney Island” and expressed her admiration for the band’s storytelling abilities.

“High Infidelity,” found on “Midnights (3am Edition),” came alive during Swift’s performance in Atlanta. The cryptic lyrics of the song added an air of mystery and intrigue to her captivating performance, leaving the audience curious about its underlying meaning.

“Gorgeous,” featured on “Reputation,” was the first surprise song selected from the album. Swift’s enchanting performance further emphasized the allure and charm of the track.

“I Bet You Think About Me,” the debut vault track from “Red (Taylor’s Version),” became a surprise addition to the Eras Tour. Inspired by a late-night revelation, Swift’s country-pop single resonated with the audience, showcasing her ability to deliver heartfelt and relatable music.

“How You Get The Girl,” from “1989,” was crafted by Taylor Swift to explore the process of rekindling a relationship after damaging it. Her explanation of the song as a guide to winning someone back added depth and meaning to the track.

“Teardrops on My Guitar,” released as a single on February 20, 2007, was penned by Swift during her time at Hendersonville High School. The song’s relatable theme struck a chord with listeners, setting the stage for Swift’s future success.

“Out of the Woods,” released as a single on January 19, 2016, left a lasting impact on both Taylor Swift and her fans. Despite a stumble during a previous performance, Swift promised to deliver a flawless rendition of the song on the Eras Tour, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the moment.

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” featured on “Midnights (3am Edition),” witnessed Aaron Dessner’s surprise appearance once again. Their heartfelt performance of this track, which Insider ranked as the No. 1 deep cut on the album, added another layer of emotion and resonance to the concert experience.

Reference