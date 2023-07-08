Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Compact SUV with Style and Limited Practicality

Framing subsequent criticism and praise against a backdrop of fact and feeling is essential for an informed evaluation. However, the feedback I received for the Alfa Tonale compact SUV did not align with my expectations. Alfa Romeos have always been unique, but the Tonale represents a shift towards electrification and new body shapes. While the combination of Alfa aesthetics and a modern SUV design is intriguing, I wasn’t convinced that the retro crossover concept suited this vehicle as well as I had anticipated.

As the second SUV in the Alfa lineup, following the larger Stelvio, the Tonale shares its platform with the award-winning Jeep Compass. Being a relative newcomer to the premium compact SUV sector, it faces competition from popular models like the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA, Lexus NX, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40.

I must admit that my initial driving experience with the test car left me underwhelmed. Despite the impressive power output of its plug-in hybrid 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine, generating 280hp, the ride quality over urban terrain was subpar, even considering the limitations imposed by suburban areas. While it would be unfair to solely criticize the Tonale based on these conditions, it’s important to acknowledge that urban driving is a significant part of our daily lives, and comfort is crucial.

However, my perspective shifted dramatically when I had the opportunity to drive on open, traffic-free roads. Finally, the Tonale showcased its true power, agility, and suspension prowess. At that point, I began evaluating its overall performance and capabilities more positively. It’s essential for a vehicle like this to provide not only speed but also in-gear pick-up and responsive chassis and steering feedback to keep the driver entertained.

While it took some time to appreciate the Tonale’s qualities, not all aspects pleased me or my passengers. The interior felt dark and lacked practicality, especially in terms of rear passenger space. However, the well-designed dash and controls were marred by a small and occasionally finicky 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Seating comfort was average, but that is subjective. Additionally, there was noticeable road and tire noise over rougher surfaces.

It’s important to remember that practicality is a crucial factor for a plug-in petrol vehicle like the Tonale, despite its flashy exterior. Alfa Romeo claims a range of up to 69km in electric-only mode with its 15.5kW battery. However, from my experience, a range of around 45km to 50km seems more accurate. The petrol gauge also depleted quickly during highway driving without charging. This is a common trait of plug-in hybrids, penalizing longer journeys and rewarding strategic daily charging as part of a commute.

Would I buy the Tonale? I’m not entirely sure. While I grew to appreciate and admire certain aspects, I didn’t fall in love with it, as one would expect from an Alfa Romeo. However, it does offer a vibrant alternative to the well-established premium brands in its segment.

FACTFILE:

Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce

Plug-in petrol, 1.3-turbo petrol, 280hp, AWD, 6spd auto. Price range starts at €49,995 for the mild hybrid version. The PHEV variant tested starts at €55,495 and with extras, reaches €59,245. Specifications include parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, Matrix LED headlamps. PHEV model includes leather seats and a Harman Kardon pack.

Reference