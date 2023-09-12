Alert: Armed Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania – Police Issue Warning

A convicted killer on the loose in southeast Pennsylvania is now believed to be armed with a rifle after police say he stole a firearm from a homeowner on Monday night.

Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped prisoner from the Chester County Prison near Philadelphia, is suspected of carrying a .22-caliber rifle equipped with a scope and flashlight, according to state police.

During a press conference, state police Lt. Col. George Bivens stated, “He’s killed two people before. I believe he’s desperate enough to use that weapon.”

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is seen clean-shaven and wearing a hooded sweatshirt in stills from a front door’s security camera near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE via Reuters

Police have established a search area covering approximately three miles in South Coventry Township, located about 20 miles north of the prison. Bivens mentioned that a passing motorist reported sighting Cavalcante crouching along a road around 8 p.m. on Monday.

After responding to the motorist’s 911 call, the police discovered footprints matching Cavalcante’s prison shoes in the area. Those shoes were later found abandoned nearby, and soon after, a resident reported that a pair of work boots had been stolen from their porch.

Bivens mentioned that a few hours later, a local homeowner reported an incident where a short, shirtless Hispanic man wearing dark pants entered their garage and stole a rifle. Cavalcante is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.

The homeowner stated that they fired a pistol at the suspect but didn’t believe they hit him. A green sweatshirt and white T-shirt believed to belong to Cavalcante were later found near the homeowner’s driveway.

The 34-year-old Brazilian man was recently sentenced to life in prison for murder. He’s seen here in a booking photo (right) and in recent footage taken from a trail camera shortly after his escape (left).

Authorities have issued reverse 911 calls to residents within a three-mile radius of Cavalcante’s last sighting on Monday. They advised locals to secure their homes, belongings, and vehicles, and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

“We will actively search until we apprehend him,” Bivens declared.

Cavalcante has been on the run since August 31 when he was caught on camera climbing out of the prison’s exercise yard onto the roof.

The 34-year-old was awaiting transfer to another prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. Prosecutors stated that he killed her to prevent her from informing the police about another murder he committed in his native Brazil.

Meanwhile, Cavalcante’s sister has been arrested by U.S. immigration authorities and faces deportation for allegedly overstaying her allowed time period. Bivens noted that her lack of cooperation in the investigation provided no reason to allow her to stay in the U.S.