Alarming Allegations: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Swim Coach Under Investigation for Abuse – Exclusive Report by Orange County Register

Mastering the realm of sports journalism is Scott M. Reid’s expertise. As a passionate sports enterprise/investigative reporter for the Orange County Register, he brings unrivaled dedication and precision to his craft. His extensive repertoire includes coverage of 12 Olympic Games, five World Cups, four Women’s World Cups, and World Championships in track and field and gymnastics. Furthermore, he played a pivotal role in documenting the relocation of the NFL to Southern California and the momentous occasion of Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games. The remarkable body of work cultivated by Reid has garnered recognition from esteemed institutions such as the International Olympic Committee, the U.S. Olympic Committee, the U.S. Department of Education, the California Legislature, and the national governing bodies for gymnastics, swimming, track and field, and badminton. Testimony to the exceptional quality of his investigative reporting, his efforts have been cited in both U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives hearings and investigations. With accolades such as the National Headliner award for sports reporting and the Investigative Reporters and Editors sports investigative reporting award in 2023, Reid has proven himself as a titan in his industry. Impressively, he has also secured the Associated Press Sports Editors awards for investigative reporting a staggering 16 times since 1999. His contributions to game writing, enterprise reporting, news reporting, and beat reporting have all been duly recognized by APSE as well. Prior to joining the Orange County Register in 1996, Reid’s career trajectory saw him excel at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Dallas Times Herald. Embodying intellectual prowess alongside his athletic acumen, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in the History of the Americas from the University of Washington.