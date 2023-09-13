AFP’s Tactical Preparations for Armed Attacks in the West Philippine Sea: Ensuring Security and Safety

MANILA, Philippines — Contingency plans are being developed in anticipation of potential armed attacks in the West Philippine Sea amidst China’s ongoing incursions, according to Captain Peter Jempsun de Guzman, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Captain de Guzman made this statement during a joint public hearing of the Senate committee.

During the hearing, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa asked Captain de Guzman about the preparedness of the military in the event of such attacks.

Captain de Guzman responded, saying, “We will be ready when the time comes.”

“We are currently developing necessary contingency plans, under the supervision of the Department of National Defense, to address any potential incidents during our ongoing missions in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated following the water cannon incident in Ayungin Shoal on August 5. The latest show of aggression occurred on September 8 when China Coast Guard vessels attempted to block Philippine vessels en route to BRP Sierra Madre for a resupply mission.

Senator dela Rosa assured Captain de Guzman that if the need arises, lawmakers present in the hearing, including Senators Robin Padilla, Francis Tolentino, Jinggoy Estrada, and Risa Hontiveros, are willing to join the armed forces in combat.

