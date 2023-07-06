Actress Stephanie Hsu Overcomes Artistic Struggles and Rises to Stardom in Hollywood

Stephanie Hsu, the breakout star acclaimed for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is making a significant impact in Hollywood and has even been hailed as Hollywood’s new “It” girl.

Looking ahead, Stephanie hopes to venture into producing and directing, although she never believed that the life she’s living now was attainable.

“The real work lies within myself, unraveling all those internal knots… It’s about finding the courage to fully embrace your potential,” she explained.

If she had the chance to speak to her younger self, Stephanie would say, “It’s okay to love art.”

“For the longest time, I resisted my love for it because I didn’t believe it was a viable path for me,” Hsu confessed. “But now, when I reflect, I wish I had allowed myself to fully embrace it much sooner.”

Stephanie Hsu’s passion for acting ignited at the age of 6, but she never saw it as a potential career choice.

“Growing up, we rarely saw people like us onscreen,” she shared. “So, I never considered acting as a viable career… In a way, it ironically set me up for success because my expectations were quite low.”

Raised by a single mother from Taiwan, Stephanie always felt the need to surpass expectations and prove herself to have a “seat at the table” due to her marginalized background.

However, her pursuit of acting faced some opposition. When she revealed her dream of becoming an actress to her mom, she was met with skepticism and an insistence on pursuing a business career instead.

Stephanie initially started her acting journey in experimental theater and later achieved recognition for originating the role of Karen the Computer in “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.” She further solidified her profile with a supporting role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” before earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the critically acclaimed “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, which ultimately won Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

Michelle Yeoh became the first Southeast Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the same film.

“That night, we made history,” Stephanie recalled. “For the first time, the Asian community and Asian talents within the film industry were firmly intertwined in the fabric of cinema history.”

Stephanie continues to defy expectations in her latest role in the R-rated comedy “Joy Ride”, a heartwarming and humorous tale of a woman’s journey to find her birth mother in China.

“Joy Ride”, which will hit theaters this Friday, stands out not only for having four Asian-American leads but also for being written and directed by Asian-American women—representation that Stephanie finds incredibly reassuring.

“We knew we wouldn’t be the subjects of offensive jokes. Instead, it was just four funny individuals sharing their stories,” she quipped, laughing.

Stephanie highlighted the potential harm that can arise when creatives lack shared experiences, unintentionally causing offense, even in harmless situations.

