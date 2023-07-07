Ukraine and Russia are engaged in a heated exchange of accusations regarding a potential attack on one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants in southeastern Ukraine. The plant is currently occupied by Russian troops. However, both sides have failed to provide any evidence to support their claims.

Citing intelligence reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He suggests that these objects could be used to simulate an attack, implying a false flag operation.

A statement from Ukraine’s armed forces confirms the placement of “foreign objects” on the outer roof of the plant’s third and fourth power units. The statement emphasizes that the detonation of these objects should not cause damage to the power units but could create the appearance of an attack originating from Ukraine.

Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov raises concerns about a potential catastrophic provocation by the Ukrainian army at the nuclear plant. He claims that the Kyiv regime poses a significant threat, and the Kremlin is taking necessary measures to counter this alleged Ukrainian threat.

An advisor to Russian state nuclear company Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, denies Zelenskyy’s claims of a plot to simulate an explosion. Karchaa believes that these allegations are baseless and serve to maintain tension around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Russian media has previously reported that Ukraine’s military planned to strike the plant with ammunition containing nuclear waste. However, as of now, there is no indication of such an attack.

Ukraine has been warning for months about potential Russian plans to deliberately release radiation from the plant as part of Moscow’s efforts to derail Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the surrounding Zaporizhzhia region. The plant has been occupied by Russia since the early stages of the war, and both sides have accused each other of shelling the facility.

