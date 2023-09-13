Aaron Rodgers Devastated by Achilles Tear Ending New York Jets Season, Reveals Close Friend Pat McAfee







By Tyrell Feaster | Published: 04:57 BST, 13 September 2023 | Updated: 05:39 BST, 13 September 2023

ESPN’s Pat McAfee revealed that his close friend and injured New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, shares the devastation felt by fans after his NFL season came to an abrupt end due to a torn Achilles suffered just four plays into his debut against the Buffalo Bills.

“I haven’t talked to him since the injury, but I’ve talked to people in his inner circle,” McAfee disclosed in an appearance on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe. “The way he feels is just as devastated as all of us. The amount of dedication he put into this season is remarkable. He was in peak physical condition, highly motivated, and had a say in the Jets organization, which he had desired for a long time.”

McAfee also expressed his disappointment at seeing Rodgers’ career potentially end prematurely: “We watched on Hard Knocks as he took control and made an impact. To see it all cut short in just four plays, it feels like a sign from the Universe. It’s a terrible way to conclude an NFL career.”

Following the injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Zach Wilson would be taking over as the team’s starting quarterback. Speaking to reporters, Saleh dismissed any notion of defeat, stating, “I don’t know why people are trying to write us off.” Wilson had been demoted to backup duty after a lackluster season but was expected to learn from Rodgers this year.

Despite the setback, McAfee conveyed his admiration for Rodgers’ work ethic and dedication to the game. He also mentioned that if Rodgers chooses to undergo the demanding rehabilitation process, it would garner even more respect and appreciation for the 40-year-old quarterback.

It is worth noting that Rodgers and McAfee share a close friendship, with Rodgers frequently appearing on McAfee’s show. Despite his injury, Rodgers is expected to continue his regular appearances on the show in the future.

