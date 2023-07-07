A Year Ago Today (July 7, 2022) – Woman Withdraws $20 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Trey Songz

On this day, one year ago (July 7, 2022)… A judge has dismissed a $20 million lawsuit filed against singer Trey Songz by a woman who accused him of sexual assault at a party in West Hills back in 2016.

The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe in her lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, requested that the case be dismissed “without prejudice” on June 29. This means that she can potentially revive the case at a later time. The dismissal of the lawsuit was officially granted on Wednesday.

The court documents did not disclose whether Doe reached a settlement with Trey Songz or if she decided not to pursue the case for other reasons.

Back in February 15, Doe filed the lawsuit alleging sexual assault, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment against Tremaine Aldon Neverson, who is professionally known as Trey Songz. Prior to the alleged incident, Doe and Songz had a “casual and occasionally sexual relationship.”

According to the lawsuit, their relationship took a drastic turn on March 24, 2016, when Trey Songz sexually assaulted Jane Doe. The incident supposedly occurred at a house party in West Hills. After the incident, a distraught Doe quickly grabbed her clothes and fled the house, leaving her underwear behind. She then contacted a ride-hailing service to get home.

The ride-hailing service driver recognized Doe’s distress and took her to the emergency room at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. There, a sexual assault examination was conducted, and the police were notified, as stated in the lawsuit.

Due to extreme stress and fear for her life, Doe did not disclose Trey Songz’s name to the police, as mentioned in the lawsuit.