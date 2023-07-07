A Year Ago Today (July 7, 2022) – Woman Withdraws $20 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Trey Songz

by

On this day, one year ago (July 7, 2022)… A judge has dismissed a $20 million lawsuit filed against singer Trey Songz by a woman who accused him of sexual assault at a party in West Hills back in 2016.

The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe in her lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, requested that the case be dismissed “without prejudice” on June 29. This means that she can potentially revive the case at a later time. The dismissal of the lawsuit was officially granted on Wednesday.

The court documents did not disclose whether Doe reached a settlement with Trey Songz or if she decided not to pursue the case for other reasons.

