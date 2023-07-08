A Woman’s Incident on an American Airlines Plane Has Inspired Memes

A video of a woman yelling at a fellow airplane passenger, accusing them of being “not real,” went viral this week.

Since then, the video has sparked numerous theories, jokes, and creative edits.

American Airlines confirmed that the woman was ejected from the plane, but details of the incident were not provided.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



A perplexing viral video featuring a woman storming off an American Airlines plane, accusing another passenger of being “not real,” has become a widespread meme.

The original video, which was uploaded on TikTok by a witness and fellow passenger (@knuckelslawncare), has garnered over 15 million views. In the clip, the woman appears visibly emotional as she rambles while walking down the aisle of the plane.

“There’s a reason why I’m getting the fuck off, and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman said. “That motherfucker back there is not real.”

“Bye,” another passenger can be heard saying at the end of the video.

The video, tagged with “drunkonaplane,” provides no further context about the incident.

@Knuckelslawncare has not yet responded to Insider’s request for comment.

When contacted, American Airlines stated that the incident occurred on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando and that it had to be “returned to the gate due to a disruptive customer.” Local law enforcement was called to the scene.

“The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight,” said a spokesperson in an emailed statement. “Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation.”

The incident has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, generating a multitude of outlandish theories about the woman’s actions and inspiring numerous memes.

People are jokingly speculating about what the woman saw on the plane that caused her fear. Tweets have been circulating imagining that she encountered a Scooby Doo-like character wearing a dress and a yellow sun hat.

Some Twitter users have even made references to the 2000 movie “Final Destination,” which revolves around a character having a premonition of a deadly event on a flight and subsequently being saved by getting off the plane.

“I watched final destination way too many times i would’ve gotten off so fucking fast,” wrote Twitter influencer @kirawontmiss in a tweet that received over 126,000 likes.

On TikTok, the audio of the woman saying “that motherfucker is not real” has become a popular soundbite and meme format. It has already been incorporated into over 6,000 TikTok videos.

One notable video using the audio features an image of the virtual influencer Lil Miquela with on-screen text stating, “me in 2016 when i first saw her on ig.” Another clip, with over 300,000 likes, jokingly discusses the difference between a “cornbread fed” butt and a poorly executed Brazilian butt lift.

TikTokers are also using the audio as a funny transition edit, combining snippets of the original plane clip with other famous clips or photos.