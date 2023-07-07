A Transformation has Taken Place | Financial Times

Get Free Market Updates: Receive our myFT Daily Digest email for the latest Markets news every morning. This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday.

Something significant seems to have changed in the markets over the past week or two. While short-term moves can often be noise or temporary shifts in investor positioning, this feels more significant.

The shift in the market is supported by strong economic data. We’ve previously discussed impressive numbers such as durable goods and gross domestic product. Additionally, the ISM services index showed expansion in June, the quits rate increased, and job openings remain high. The ADP private payrolls report also suggests that today’s government payrolls data could be positive.

The key change in the markets is seen in Treasury yields. Two-year yields have been steadily rising since May, indicating that investors are accepting the fact that the Federal Reserve won’t cut its policy rate anytime soon. The recent increase in two-year yields has only accelerated, and longer-term Treasury yields have also started to rise quickly.

This rise in long rates is not surprising. As expectations of a high fed funds rate for a longer period become entrenched, it becomes harder for long rates to stay low. What is surprising is that inflation expectations have not risen despite rising stock prices.

The combination of these factors is puzzling. If growth remains strong despite rate increases, the Fed may need to tighten policy further, risking a recession. However, the stock market suggests that this is unlikely. Alternatively, the Fed may have overestimated the tightness of its policy, leading to persistence of inflation. But low and stable inflation break-evens suggest this is not the case. The recent rise in interest rates is primarily an increase in real interest rates.

The fast rise in long-term real rates reflects the belief that the Fed will achieve a soft landing, reducing inflation without causing a recession. This belief, which used to be abstract, is now a concrete fact reflected in market prices.

However, it’s worth considering if the market has become too optimistic. Yesterday’s trading saw rising rates and falling stock prices, indicating some doubts and fears about a potential recession caused by the Fed. Short-term real interest rates are now at their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis, raising concerns about the sustainability of economic growth and the effectiveness of monetary policy.

One article worth reading is an analysis by John Authers and Mike Mackenzie from 15 years ago, when two-year interest rates were similarly high. This analysis provided some valuable insights about the upcoming financial crisis. Let’s hope it doesn’t have any lessons for today.

