A Swift Approach to Income Surveying: A Perspective from Inquirer Opinion

The government’s family income surveying is undergoing a significant change as it transitions from a three-year cycle to a two-year cycle. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has allocated a budget of P590 million for the upcoming survey in 2023 (“PSA clears the conduct of the 2023 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES),” psa.gov.ph, 6/5/23). This means that there will only be a two-year gap between the last survey in 2021 and the next ones in 2025, 2027, and so on. Previously, the FIES surveys were conducted every three years, starting from 1985, resulting in a total of 13 rounds over 36 years. The new schedule signifies a progress as the government will now monitor poverty rates more frequently, reducing the time interval between surveys.

However, in comparison to Social Weather Stations’ (SWS) quarterly monitoring of Self-Rated Poverty, the FIES surveys can’t be directly compared as they focus on different aspects. SWS has been conducting surveys since 1983, generating 139 observations on poverty rates without specifically surveying family income (refer to “40 years of poverty surveying,” 1/7/23, and “Social Weather Report: Filipino families Self-Rated as Poor steady at 51% since December 2022,” sws.org.ph, 5/7/23).

The FIES surveys are comprehensive and involve a lengthy questionnaire that is conducted in two rounds. The objective is to collect data for a full calendar year, but since interviewees can realistically only recall the past six months, two visits are required. Each visit takes about four hours to obtain detailed information about the income and expenditure of each family member. It is crucial not to shorten the interview by asking fewer or less detailed questions, as previous attempts resulted in smaller income disclosures than anticipated. This led to an unexpected increase in poverty incidence, contradicting the decrease projected based on gross national product figures from production surveys. Hence, it is essential to maintain consistency in survey instruments to accurately monitor changes over time.

The first visit of the FIES survey is scheduled for July 2023 and will inquire about the family’s income and expenditure during the first half of the year. The results are anticipated to be released in December. The second visit will take place in January 2024, focusing on data for the second half of 2023, with results expected in August 2024. By the end of 2024, the PSA should consolidate the data from both visits to produce a report covering the entire year of 2023. The same process will apply to subsequent reference years, with reports for 2025 and 2027 expected by the end of 2026 and 2028, respectively. This means that the current administration will have three reports, compared to just two reports under the previous triennial calendar.

The upcoming 2023 FIES survey will have a significantly larger sample size, with around 180,000 households, which is more than three times larger than the sample size of previous surveys (50,000 households). With this increase in size, it raises questions about the finer geographical details that will be covered. Will it include data for each congressional district or party list constituency? The PSA has been criticized for prioritizing spatial details over tracking income changes over time. However, if there are sufficient funds for three standard-size FIES surveys, conducting them annually becomes more feasible. The FIES series plays a crucial role in tracking economic inequality, and the government’s goal of transforming the country into a “middle-class” economy requires a clear definition of economic classes. The Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) has proposed seven classes, ranging from the poor to the rich. It remains essential for the government to align its usage of the term “middle class” with how it is understood by the people to ensure effective governance (“Counting the social classes,” 9/10/22 and “Social classes seen from below,” 9/17/22).

