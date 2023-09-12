A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek of Anna Maxwell Martin’s Incredible Performance in BBC Drama, Filming with Wednesday’s Emma Myers in Somerset

Anna Maxwell Martin made her first appearance on the set of BBC’s new drama, “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder,” in Somerset on Tuesday. The 46-year-old actress was in high spirits, engaging with the crew and pulling faces between takes.

For the outdoor shoot, Anna wore a striped shirt dress and comfy black Gucci sandals. She later changed into suede ankle boots for scenes alongside Emma Myers, the star of Wednesday. Emma showcased her toned figure in a crop top and jeans, and later slipped into a pair of pajamas.

The series is an adaptation of Holly Jackson’s successful mystery thriller of the same name and follows the determined Pip Fitz-Amobi (played by Emma), who is on a mission to prove a murderer’s innocence. The cast also includes Zain Iqbal, and the show will be directed by Dolly Wells.

Author Holly Jackson expressed her excitement about Emma’s casting, stating that she was “phenomenal” and perfect for the role. Holly also praised Zain, who plays the character Ravi, and expressed her confidence in their ability to bring the characters to life.

In 2020, Anna went public with her new romance, seen sharing a kiss with a mystery man while out shopping. This came after her split from director Roger Michell, the father of her two daughters. Anna had previously been romantically linked to cameraman Rich Cornelius, whom she met while filming Sky police comedy “Code 404.”

The actress was married to Roger from 2002 to 2020 and announced their separation in an interview with You Magazine. She stated that their marriage had ended and they had been separated for some time. Anna shared that the split had taken time to navigate and consider the well-being of their four children. She expressed gratitude for the support of her ex-husband, the help of a nanny, and the assistance of her mother in raising their children.

A year after their separation, Roger passed away at the age of 65.

Anna’s appearance on the set of “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” showcases her talent and commitment to her craft as she takes on this new role in the BBC drama.

