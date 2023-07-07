A Glimpse into Earth’s Early Years through a Young Exoplanet, Located 500 Light-Years Away

Researchers at the University of Arizona have made a groundbreaking discovery using the Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona. They have found a large, young exoplanet located 500 light years away from Earth. The image is provided by the University of Arizona. University of Arizona

July 6 (UPI) — A recent study published in the journal Nature Astronomy reveals that researchers at the University of Arizona have uncovered an exoplanet that sheds light on the formation of spiral arms in a young star system situated 500 light years from Earth. The newly discovered exoplanet, named MWC 758c, revolves around a star that is just a few million years old, making it significantly younger than our own sun which formed 4.5 billion years ago.

The observation of this planet was made possible by the Large Binocular Telescope Interferometer at the University of Arizona. This telescope, equipped with two 8.4-meter mirrors, allows researchers to observe light within the infrared spectrum and at long wavelengths.

“Despite being at least twice the mass of Jupiter, the exoplanet remained invisible to other telescopes due to its unexpected red color,” stated the researchers in a press release on Thursday.

Steve Ertel, a co-author of the study, explains that the LBTI operates on similar principles as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The star’s young age is evident from the protoplanetary disk surrounding it. These disks consist of gas and dust, which either dissipate into space, get absorbed by the star, or form into planets over millions of years.

The presence of spiral arms around the star was initially discovered in 2013, leading astronomers to speculate that these arms were a result of planet formation.

“Our study provides solid evidence that these spiral arms are the product of giant planets,” said Kevin Wagner, the lead author of the study from UArizona’s Steward Observatory.

The discovery of this exoplanet offers a unique opportunity to understand the formation of our own solar system during its early stages. “I consider this system as a representation of how our solar system appeared less than 1% into its lifetime,” remarked Wagner.

Wagner further added, “By observing this new planet, we further support the idea that giant planets form early on, gathering mass from their birth surroundings, and subsequently exert gravitational influence on the formation of smaller planets.”

Spiral arms similar to the ones near MWC 758c have been observed in about one-third of the 30 protoplanetary disks studied by astronomers.

Wagner expresses hope that the James Webb Space Telescope will aid in the discovery of other young planets.

In January, scientists at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, announced the James Webb Space Telescope’s discovery of an exoplanet with a size similar to that of Earth.